Driver injured after lorry sheds load between Arbroath and Brechin

A lorry driver has been taken to hospital after his vehicle shed its load on an Angus road.

The A933 between Brechin and Arbroath was shut near Friockheim, following the incident just before 1pm on Tuesday.

No other people or vehicles were involved. The lorry is understood to have been carrying logs.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Tuesday, police were called to the A933 between Brechin and Arbroath, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a lorry, which has shed its load.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery and diversions were in place.

“One man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”