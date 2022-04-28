Watch moment dog is rescued by lifeboat crew after falling from Arbroath cliffs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Watch moment dog is rescued by lifeboat crew after falling from Arbroath cliffs

By Emma Duncan
April 28 2022, 3.36pm Updated: April 29 2022, 10.57am
Skye had to be rescued by the RNLI after falling from cliffs at Arbroath.
Skye had to be rescued by the RNLI after falling from cliffs at Arbroath.

A dog has been rescued after falling from cliffs in Arbroath.

The town’s RNLI lifeboat crew – along with coastguard teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven – were called to the area on Thursday afternoon.

Skye the cocker spaniel had been walking with its owner and was chasing a ball when she plunged from the clifftop just after 2pm.

The crew navigated a narrow gully within the cliffs to reach rocks that Skye had climbed onto from the water.

The width of the gully was narrower than the lifeboat so one of the crew went into the water on a swim line to recover the troubled pooch.

Dog ‘cold and wet’

An RNLI spokesman says the dog was “cold and wet” but otherwise unharmed – and was taken to be reunited with its owner who took it to the vets for a thorough check over.

He said: “The owner was taking their dog for a walk near the Blowhole when this happened.

“We were then phoned – which from our point of view is the best thing to do.

“It is best to call us rather than attempting the rescue yourself and possibly creating a worse scenario.”

Skye was unharmed and taken to the vets for a full check over.

Michael Marr, Arbroath RNLI volunteer helm, said “We were pleased to be able to rescue Skye and that the owners did the right thing by calling for assistance, and not trying to climb down the cliffs where they could potentially become a casualty themselves.

“Skye was very unlucky in that she found and chased a ball that wasn’t even hers!

“The RNLI always advise dog owners keep their dogs on the lead around cliffs to prevent these incidents occurring.”

