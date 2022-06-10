Hunt for four suspects as two men assaulted in Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for four suspects after two men were assaulted in Arbroath.

The pair, aged 23 and 27, were attacked by a group of four men on Seaton Road at 11.50pm last Friday (June 3).

The first attacker is described as about 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and spiky black hair.

He is thought to be about 18 to 20 years old and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the assault.

The second is believed to be about 5ft 3ins tall.

He was wearing a black tracksuit and is thought to be around the same age.

The third man is described as 5tf 7ins tall and also has a slim build.

He is about 19 to 21 years old and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black body warmer, with a light blue long-sleeved top underneath.

Police carry out door-to-door inquiries

All three men are white. A description of the fourth suspect has not been revealed.

Constable Deanha Rodgers of Arbroath police station said: “We have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are now asking for the public’s assistance to help trace those responsible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with a dashcam doorbell camera or private CCTV to check their footage for anything of relevance to our inquiries.”