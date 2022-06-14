Derek Wann hearing: What will Lady Whistledown face in the court of council conduct?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek Wann hearing: What will Lady Whistledown face in the court of council conduct?

By Graham Brown
June 14 2022, 4.45pm
Derek Wann faces a Standards Commission hearing in Forfar.
Derek Wann faces a Standards Commission hearing in Forfar.

Twitter troll Angus councillor Derek Wann faces a Standards Commission hearing on Wednesday.

Last summer, The Courier’s political editor Derek Healey revealed the Scottish Conservative as the figure behind a vitriolic social media account.

Here’s how the Whistledown scandal unfolded and what Mr Wann will face at the Forfar hearing.

The unmasking of Lady Whistledown

Derek Wann targeted national politicians, council colleagues and local figures through the anonymous (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP profile.

The account took the nom de plume of a diarist from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Bridgerton
The Twitter account took its name from a character in the Netflix hit.

After initial denials, the Arbroath East and Lunan councillor admitted to being behind the account.

He resigned as convener of Angus Council’s children and learning committee.

Mr Wann had promoted initiatives such as the Think B4 U Type youth-led anti-bullying campaign.

But he resisted local and national calls to step down and remained part of the then Independent/Tory Angus Council administration.

The Scottish Conservatives selected him to stand again in May’s local government elections.

He was re-elected to the Arbroath ward and is now leader of the main opposition group of eight Conservatives and three Independents on the council.

Derek Wann
Derek Wann thanks voters following his re-election in May. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

How Lady Whistledown landed before the Standards Commission

Mr Wann was the subject of a complaint to the Ethical Standards Commissioner for Scotland.

It is understood to have been made by Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd.

Mr Boyd is now the Provost of Angus after agreeing to be part of an SNP/Independent ruling group on the council.

The Ethical Standards Commissioner is an independent regulator.

The Commissioner investigates complaints made about MSPs, councillors and board members of public bodies.

They determine whether official Codes of Conduct have been breached.

The Commissioner’s decision is final, with no right of appeal.

And investigation outcomes are then passed to the Standards Commission for Scotland.

Next stage

The Standards Commission has three options available when it receives the Commissioner’s investigation report.

It can decide to take no action, ask the Commissioner to investigate further or hold a public hearing.

A hearing into Mr Wann’s conduct was confirmed in March.

It will take place at the council’s Angus House HQ on Wednesday morning.

Ethical Standards Commissioner Ian Bruce will present evidence and/or make submissions about why he considers Mr Wann has contravened the Councillor’s Code of Conduct.

Mr Wann can attend or be represented at the hearing.

And witnesses can be called by either party.

The panel will then decide whether or not, on the balance of probabilities, there has been a breach.

Possible punishment

If Mr Wann is found to have breached the Councillor’s Code of Conduct, it is obliged to impose a sanction.

There are three options available.

Censure. This is a “formal record of the Standards Commission’s severe and public disapproval”.

Suspension. A full or partial suspension for up to one year can be applied.

A full suspension would see Mr Wann suspended from attending all council meetings.

In 2018, former Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Moore was the last Angus councillor to be suspended.

He received a three-month ban for sexist conduct towards four women at a council event.

Disqualification. The most severe sanction available to the Standards Commission is to bar a councillor from holding office or standing for election.

And that can be imposed for a period of up to five years.

