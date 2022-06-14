Derek Wann hearing: What will Lady Whistledown face in the court of council conduct?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Twitter troll Angus councillor Derek Wann faces a Standards Commission hearing on Wednesday.

Last summer, The Courier’s political editor Derek Healey revealed the Scottish Conservative as the figure behind a vitriolic social media account.

Here’s how the Whistledown scandal unfolded and what Mr Wann will face at the Forfar hearing.

The unmasking of Lady Whistledown

Derek Wann targeted national politicians, council colleagues and local figures through the anonymous (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP profile.

The account took the nom de plume of a diarist from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

After initial denials, the Arbroath East and Lunan councillor admitted to being behind the account.

He resigned as convener of Angus Council’s children and learning committee.

Mr Wann had promoted initiatives such as the Think B4 U Type youth-led anti-bullying campaign.

But he resisted local and national calls to step down and remained part of the then Independent/Tory Angus Council administration.

The Scottish Conservatives selected him to stand again in May’s local government elections.

He was re-elected to the Arbroath ward and is now leader of the main opposition group of eight Conservatives and three Independents on the council.

How Lady Whistledown landed before the Standards Commission

Mr Wann was the subject of a complaint to the Ethical Standards Commissioner for Scotland.

It is understood to have been made by Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd.

Mr Boyd is now the Provost of Angus after agreeing to be part of an SNP/Independent ruling group on the council.

The Ethical Standards Commissioner is an independent regulator.

The Commissioner investigates complaints made about MSPs, councillors and board members of public bodies.

They determine whether official Codes of Conduct have been breached.

The Commissioner’s decision is final, with no right of appeal.

And investigation outcomes are then passed to the Standards Commission for Scotland.

Next stage

The Standards Commission has three options available when it receives the Commissioner’s investigation report.

It can decide to take no action, ask the Commissioner to investigate further or hold a public hearing.

A hearing into Mr Wann’s conduct was confirmed in March.

It will take place at the council’s Angus House HQ on Wednesday morning.

Ethical Standards Commissioner Ian Bruce will present evidence and/or make submissions about why he considers Mr Wann has contravened the Councillor’s Code of Conduct.

Mr Wann can attend or be represented at the hearing.

And witnesses can be called by either party.

The panel will then decide whether or not, on the balance of probabilities, there has been a breach.

Possible punishment

If Mr Wann is found to have breached the Councillor’s Code of Conduct, it is obliged to impose a sanction.

There are three options available.

Censure. This is a “formal record of the Standards Commission’s severe and public disapproval”.

Suspension. A full or partial suspension for up to one year can be applied.

A full suspension would see Mr Wann suspended from attending all council meetings.

In 2018, former Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Moore was the last Angus councillor to be suspended.

He received a three-month ban for sexist conduct towards four women at a council event.

Disqualification. The most severe sanction available to the Standards Commission is to bar a councillor from holding office or standing for election.

And that can be imposed for a period of up to five years.