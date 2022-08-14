22 great shots capturing the fun of Cortachy Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors from near and far basked in Angus sunshine as Cortachy Games made a long-awaited return.

The event has in the grounds of Cortachy Castle since the 1880s.

But it’s been absent for the past three years.

In 2019, heavy rain on the eve of the games forced the committee to cancel at the last minute.

And it was sidelined for by the pandemic for the past two years.

So there was a lot of catching up to do on Sunday at the games field on the banks of the River South Esk.

International visitors

This year the event welcomed visitors from Europe, the USA and Australia returning to renew friendships with folk from the area around Kirriemuir and the Angus glens.

The afternoon featured a full programme of races, dancing, piping and heavy events.

A duck race down the Esk and the traditional auction of produce rounded off the triumphant return.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at the sun-kissed return of the games.