22 great shots capturing the fun of Cortachy Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

22 great shots capturing the fun of Cortachy Highland Games

By Graham Brown
August 14 2022, 6.24pm
Brother Rowan, 4, and Fionn Early, 6, from Manhattan with their two-year-old cousin Aoife Cunningham from Edinburgh were visiting their gran in Dykehead and enjoyed the games. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Brother Rowan, 4, and Fionn Early, 6, from Manhattan with their two-year-old cousin Aoife Cunningham from Edinburgh were visiting their gran in Dykehead and enjoyed the games. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Visitors from near and far basked in Angus sunshine as Cortachy Games made a long-awaited return.

The event has in the grounds of Cortachy Castle since the 1880s.

But it’s been absent for the past three years.

In 2019, heavy rain on the eve of the games forced the committee to cancel at the last minute.

Cortachy highland games
The spectacular setting in the grounds of Cortachy Castle. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

And it was sidelined for by the pandemic for the past two years.

So there was a lot of catching up to do on Sunday at the games field on the banks of the River South Esk.

Cortachy Highland Games.
Sack race fun. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Sword dance at Cortachy Highland Games.
Sean Mitchelson from Monifieth and Fettercairn’s Rachael Walker during the sword dance. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

International visitors

This year the event welcomed visitors from Europe, the USA and Australia returning to renew friendships with folk from the area around Kirriemuir and the Angus glens.

Cortachy Games duck race
Watching the duck race. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Cortachy Games heavy events
Pete Hart from Glenisla in action during the heavy events. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

The afternoon featured a full programme of races, dancing, piping and heavy events.

A duck race down the Esk and the traditional auction of produce rounded off the triumphant return.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at the sun-kissed return of the games.

Lord Airlie
Games chieftain the 96-year-old Earl of Airlie welcomes the crowd.
Cortachy duck race
Watching the duck race on the bank of the South Esk.
Cortachy Games heavies
Action in the heavies competition.
Cortachy games races
Determination in the girls’ race.
Cortachy highland games
Enjoying the sunshine and the main ring entertainment.
Cortachy egg and spoon race
Mackenzie Smeaton, 5, (in pink), pipped her seven-year-old brother Fraser to victory in the egg and spoon race.
Cortachy games children's races
Action from the children’s five and under race.
shot put at Cortachy Games
Shot put action.
Highland dancing
Highland dancers Sean Mitchelson from Monifieth and Rachael Walker of Fettercairn perform the sword dance to piper Mark Lumgair’s accompaniment.
Cortachy duck race
Keeping an eye on the duck race.
Cortachy highland games
Going for the line ion the 6-8-year-old children’s race.
Cortachy highland games pipe band
Forfar and District Pipe Band perform.
Cortachy highland games
Crowds turned out in the sunshine.
Highland dancing at Cortachy Games.
Eva Collister from Larbert (right) and Falkirk’s Niamh Gargan in the Highland Dancing competition.
Cortachy Games visitors
Brothers Rowan, 4, and Fionn Early, 6, from Manhattan with two-year-old cousin Aoife Cunningham from Edinburgh. Their mums are originally from Cortachy.
Heavies at Cortachy Games
The heavies got good support from the Cortachy crowd.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier