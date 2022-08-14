22 great shots capturing the fun of Cortachy Highland Games By Graham Brown August 14 2022, 6.24pm Brother Rowan, 4, and Fionn Early, 6, from Manhattan with their two-year-old cousin Aoife Cunningham from Edinburgh were visiting their gran in Dykehead and enjoyed the games. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Visitors from near and far basked in Angus sunshine as Cortachy Games made a long-awaited return. The event has in the grounds of Cortachy Castle since the 1880s. But it’s been absent for the past three years. In 2019, heavy rain on the eve of the games forced the committee to cancel at the last minute. The spectacular setting in the grounds of Cortachy Castle. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. And it was sidelined for by the pandemic for the past two years. So there was a lot of catching up to do on Sunday at the games field on the banks of the River South Esk. Sack race fun. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media Sean Mitchelson from Monifieth and Fettercairn’s Rachael Walker during the sword dance. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. International visitors This year the event welcomed visitors from Europe, the USA and Australia returning to renew friendships with folk from the area around Kirriemuir and the Angus glens. Watching the duck race. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Pete Hart from Glenisla in action during the heavy events. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. The afternoon featured a full programme of races, dancing, piping and heavy events. A duck race down the Esk and the traditional auction of produce rounded off the triumphant return. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at the sun-kissed return of the games. Games chieftain the 96-year-old Earl of Airlie welcomes the crowd. Watching the duck race on the bank of the South Esk. Action in the heavies competition. Determination in the girls’ race. Enjoying the sunshine and the main ring entertainment. Mackenzie Smeaton, 5, (in pink), pipped her seven-year-old brother Fraser to victory in the egg and spoon race. Action from the children’s five and under race. Shot put action. Highland dancers Sean Mitchelson from Monifieth and Rachael Walker of Fettercairn perform the sword dance to piper Mark Lumgair’s accompaniment. Keeping an eye on the duck race. Going for the line ion the 6-8-year-old children’s race. Forfar and District Pipe Band perform. Crowds turned out in the sunshine. Eva Collister from Larbert (right) and Falkirk’s Niamh Gargan in the Highland Dancing competition. Brothers Rowan, 4, and Fionn Early, 6, from Manhattan with two-year-old cousin Aoife Cunningham from Edinburgh. Their mums are originally from Cortachy. The heavies got good support from the Cortachy crowd. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Cortachy Highland Games relishing return for first time in four years More than 40,000 people to watch Pitlochry Highland Games in 5G trial Hit, miss, hit again: When Scotland played host to the Commonwealth Games The London Olympics brought the world together and raised all our spirits in 2012