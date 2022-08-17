Stories behind the ultimate sacrifice of Kirriemuir’s sons to be revealed in cemetery tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stories behind the ultimate sacrifice of Kirriemuir’s sons to be revealed in cemetery tours

By Graham Brown
August 17 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 17 2022, 8.28am
Military researcher Rae Taylor at the war memorial in Kirrie cemetery. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Military researcher Rae Taylor at the war memorial in Kirrie cemetery. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Stories of heroism and the heart-breaking loss of local families are being revealed in Kirriemuir walking tours covering the war heritage of the town.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is behind the programme of guided walks at the cemetery on The Hill.

And from next month, military historian Rae Taylor will share the passion which has filled his time since retiring from an NHS career of more than 30 years.

That ended when he stepped down as head of information and performance for NHS Tayside in 2014.

Kirriemuir VC grave
Rae Taylor beside the headstone of Charles Melvin VC. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Published works on Perthshire and Angus fallen

Rae began to delve into the stories behind the names on the war memorial of his home village of Meigle.

He published Meigle’s WW1 Dead, telling the story of 16 men commemorated there.

And since then he has also compiled a two-volume work covering more than 1,700 men from the Kirriemuir area who served in WW1.

As well as being Meigle Community Council chairman, Rae is secretary of the Tayside branch of the Western Front Association.

Kirriemuir cemetery war grave tours
Rae Taylor has meticulously researched the Kirriemuir war dead. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

He took the idea of Kirrie cemetery tours to the CWGC.

“Kirriemuir has only 10 CWGC gravestones, but the commission maintains five other private memorials,” said Rae.

And he has found 60 family headstones remembering the fallen of the two World Wars.

“All three branches of the armed forces are represented and the stories of the men are varied and extraordinary,” he added.

“Behind every name is a human story waiting to be discovered.

“The tours provide the perfect opportunity to do that.

“Some involve remarkable bravery, while others result from tragic accidents.

“The exploits of a Kirrie pilot who dropped secret agents behind enemy lines, and a prisoner of war whose death was investigated at the time as a war crime, have been shrouded in secrecy.

“One family tragically lost three sons in the First World War,” he said.

Kirriemuir cemetery war grave tours
The Clark family headstone marking three brothers who were killed in action during WWI. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Kirriemuir’s Victoria Cross recipients

And Rae’s narrative will touch on the heroism which brought no fewer than three Victoria Crosses to Kirriemuir.

Private Charles Melvin of the Black Watch received Britain’s highest award for bravery in 1917 and is buried in Kirrie.

The cemetery also contains the grave of Richard Burton of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, honoured with a VC in 1944.

The third VC was posthumously given to Captain Lord Charles Lyell after his bravery leading men of the Scots Guards in North Africa in 1943.

He is laid to rest in the Massicault war cemetery in Tunis.

All three are commemorated in a memorial slab in Kirriemuir’s Cumberland Close.

When are the tours taking place?

There will be five guided tours starting next month.

They last around an hour and a half and are being held on:

  • Sunday September 4 (2pm)
  • Thursday September 8 (2pm)
  • Sunday September 11 (2pm)
  • Thursday September 15 (2pm)
  • Sunday October 2 (10am)

Places on the free tours can be booked at www.cwgc.org/tours

The role of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission

The CWGC honours and cares for the men and women of the Commonwealth forces who died in the First and Second World Wars.

It is funded by six member governments.

Its work work began more than 25 years ago with building, and now maintaining, cemeteries at 23,000 locations around the world.

