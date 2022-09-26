‘Malicious’ posters about ‘dangerous persons’ put up at Angus country park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Malicious’ posters about ‘dangerous persons’ put up at Angus country park

By Ben MacDonald
September 26 2022, 5.08pm Updated: September 27 2022, 3.02pm
One of the posters (right) that was put up at Monikie Country Park.
One of the posters (right) that was put up at Monikie Country Park.

A probe is under way after “malicious” posters warning of “dangerous persons in the forest” appeared at an Angus park.

Staff at Monikie Country Park have removed the posters, which are thought to have been put on display at the weekend.

One of them was placed alongside other official signs on a board at the park, north of Monifieth.

The posters read: “Dangerous person(s) have been located in the forest areas. Please take care when visiting at night.”

Picture on the ‘malicious’ poster shows mystery figure in the bushes.

It included two images of people with their faces hidden.

It was not made clear who the “dangerous” people were or why people needed to be aware of them.

A spokesperson for ANGUSalive, which operates the park, told The Courier: “Unfortunately the ANGUSalive countryside adventure team have been made aware of malicious posters placed around Monikie Country Park.

“We are not sure exactly when these would have been displayed but it is likely it happened over the weekend and posted by a member of the public.

One of the posters was put up alongside official signs

“The team have now removed these and will continue to monitor and remove.

“We have also informed Police Scotland.”

The spokesperson added: “We’d ask the person/s responsible to stop immediately.

“If anyone sees anyone placing posters up around our sites, and who are not identifiably ANGUSalive staff, to let a member of ANGUSalive aware ASAP by calling us on 01382768120 or emailing monikiecountrypark@angusalive.scot.”

Police inspector Gary Aitken said: “We were made aware of the posters which were quickly removed. We received no complaints from the public about these posters.

“Should anyone be found to be responsible, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

