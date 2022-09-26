‘Malicious’ posters about ‘dangerous persons’ put up at Angus country park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A probe is under way after “malicious” posters warning of “dangerous persons in the forest” appeared at an Angus park.

Staff at Monikie Country Park have removed the posters, which are thought to have been put on display at the weekend.

One of them was placed alongside other official signs on a board at the park, north of Monifieth.

The posters read: “Dangerous person(s) have been located in the forest areas. Please take care when visiting at night.”

It included two images of people with their faces hidden.

It was not made clear who the “dangerous” people were or why people needed to be aware of them.

A spokesperson for ANGUSalive, which operates the park, told The Courier: “Unfortunately the ANGUSalive countryside adventure team have been made aware of malicious posters placed around Monikie Country Park.

“We are not sure exactly when these would have been displayed but it is likely it happened over the weekend and posted by a member of the public.

“The team have now removed these and will continue to monitor and remove.

“We have also informed Police Scotland.”

The spokesperson added: “We’d ask the person/s responsible to stop immediately.

“If anyone sees anyone placing posters up around our sites, and who are not identifiably ANGUSalive staff, to let a member of ANGUSalive aware ASAP by calling us on 01382768120 or emailing monikiecountrypark@angusalive.scot.”

Police inspector Gary Aitken said: “We were made aware of the posters which were quickly removed. We received no complaints from the public about these posters.

“Should anyone be found to be responsible, they will be dealt with accordingly.”