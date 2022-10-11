Former top councillor’s bid for Kinnettles country house and tennis court knocked back by Angus planners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former top councillor’s bid for Kinnettles country house and tennis court knocked back by Angus planners

By Graham Brown
October 11 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 11 2022, 8.23am
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
LISTEN: Abused as a Child on Holiday to Angus
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Still Game's Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be 'just as sarcastic' if he was…
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Why road charges are being considered in Tayside
11
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Crunch meeting to decide future of historic Letham group rocked by secret society claims
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Newtyle businessman vows to appeal knockback for £80,000 village cafe cabin plan

Most Read

1
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
dundee council tax john alexander
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
An architect's design of the planned house at Brigton, near Douglastown. Image: Brunton Design/Angus Council
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence
Paul McMullan takes on his man against Arbroath
LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short

Editor's Picks