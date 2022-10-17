Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A92 between Arbroath and Montrose.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident which happened on Monday afternoon near Lunan.

One eyewitness reported seeing a head on collision with emergency services rushing to the scene.

The road was closed at Inverkeilor for almost three hours and traffic diverted.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were on scene after being called by police at around 4.30pm.

Two appliances were sent from Montrose.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A92 near Lunan around 4.25pm on Monday.

“Two people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. The road was re-opened around 7.30pm.”