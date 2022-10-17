Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A92 between Arbroath and Montrose.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident which happened on Monday afternoon near Lunan.
One eyewitness reported seeing a head on collision with emergency services rushing to the scene.
The road was closed at Inverkeilor for almost three hours and traffic diverted.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were on scene after being called by police at around 4.30pm.
Two appliances were sent from Montrose.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A92 near Lunan around 4.25pm on Monday.
“Two people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. The road was re-opened around 7.30pm.”