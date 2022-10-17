ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee’s Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee’s Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level

By Andrew Batchelor
October 17 2022, 5.36pm
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
The Discovery dome experience offers a unique view of historical and modern-day Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I was very excited to visit the brand new Discovery dome experience last week.

It’s the latest addition to Dundee’s incredible Discovery Point attraction.

The previously unused space at the top of the building has been transformed into a new feature for visitors of all ages.

Walking up the spiral staircase to the top, I was immediately drawn to the dominant Gaia globe at the centre of the dome.

It rotates slowly to showcase our stunning planet and it’s a stunning sight.

image shows the writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "If you haven't visited this brand new attraction at Discovery Point I would wholeheartedly recommend you go."

The Gaia artwork, which is the brainchild of Luke Jerram, is on permanent display as part of the Discovery dome experience.

It’s particularly fitting that Discovery Point is focusing on tackling the climate emergency, since that’s something the RRS Discovery did a lot of research on when it was going to sea.

Accessibility at heart of Discovery dome experience

Before the opening of this new feature at Discovery Point, it was very difficult to reach some parts of the dome.

Dundee Heritage Trust’s chief executive officer Deirdre Robertson explained they had to use a cherry picker when staff needed to change the lightbulbs.

Photo shows a large globe of the Earth suspended from the ceiling at the Discovery Dome in Dundee.
A globe created by British artist Luke Jerram is suspended from the ceiling at the Discovery dome experience in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A whole new floor has been put in for this feature, which shows the commitment and effort that the trust is prepared to put in to provide a visitor experience that people won’t forget.

There is also an accessible lift for people with mobility issues.

Discovery dome experience offers a local view on a world in crisis

I really enjoyed the main show which features the voice of legendary Scottish actor Alan Cumming and a 360-degree story explaining the history of Dundee and the RRS Discovery.

I don’t want to spoil it too much, because I’d encourage everyone to go and experience it for themselves, but it was very special.

Photo shows Alan Cumming on stage at Perthshire Pride.
Actor Alan Cumming, seen here at Perthshire Pride, is part of the new Discovery Dome Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

One of my favourite parts focuses on the Tay Fifies, paying tribute to one of the main modes of transport over the Tay before the road bridge was built in 1966.

The main show puts the RRS Discovery and Dundee at the heart of the story while relaying an important message about the climate emergency.

And it ends with the gorgeous reveal of a 360-degree view of Dundee, Fife, and the Tay.

photo shows one of the old Fifies - the ferries used to transport people back and forth across the Tay between Dundee and Fife before the road bridge opened.
One of the final Fifies comes into Dundee as drivers start to use the new Tay Road Bridge on August 18 1966.

Of course, you can get this view from several buildings at the waterfront.

But this one hasn’t been available in the 20 years that Discovery Point has been opened to the public.

And that makes it pretty special.

A worthy addition to Dundee’s attractions

The desire to appeal to visitors of all ages certainly seems to be working.

Photo shows an artist's impression of Dundee at the dome experience, featuring factory chimneys pumping out thick smoke.
The Dundee Dome Experience offers visitors a unique view of the city’s industrial history.

When I went up, there were mums, dads and children all engaging with the story, which was so nice to see.

If you haven’t visited this brand new attraction at Discovery Point, I would wholeheartedly recommend you go.

However well you think you know Dundee, this is a unique experience which deserves to be up there among the city’s top destinations.

