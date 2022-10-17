ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee’s Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I was very excited to visit the brand new Discovery dome experience last week.

It’s the latest addition to Dundee’s incredible Discovery Point attraction.

The previously unused space at the top of the building has been transformed into a new feature for visitors of all ages.

Walking up the spiral staircase to the top, I was immediately drawn to the dominant Gaia globe at the centre of the dome.

It rotates slowly to showcase our stunning planet and it’s a stunning sight.

The Gaia artwork, which is the brainchild of Luke Jerram, is on permanent display as part of the Discovery dome experience.

It’s particularly fitting that Discovery Point is focusing on tackling the climate emergency, since that’s something the RRS Discovery did a lot of research on when it was going to sea.

Accessibility at heart of Discovery dome experience

Before the opening of this new feature at Discovery Point, it was very difficult to reach some parts of the dome.

Dundee Heritage Trust’s chief executive officer Deirdre Robertson explained they had to use a cherry picker when staff needed to change the lightbulbs.

A whole new floor has been put in for this feature, which shows the commitment and effort that the trust is prepared to put in to provide a visitor experience that people won’t forget.

There is also an accessible lift for people with mobility issues.

Discovery dome experience offers a local view on a world in crisis

I really enjoyed the main show which features the voice of legendary Scottish actor Alan Cumming and a 360-degree story explaining the history of Dundee and the RRS Discovery.

I don’t want to spoil it too much, because I’d encourage everyone to go and experience it for themselves, but it was very special.

One of my favourite parts focuses on the Tay Fifies, paying tribute to one of the main modes of transport over the Tay before the road bridge was built in 1966.

The main show puts the RRS Discovery and Dundee at the heart of the story while relaying an important message about the climate emergency.

And it ends with the gorgeous reveal of a 360-degree view of Dundee, Fife, and the Tay.

Of course, you can get this view from several buildings at the waterfront.

But this one hasn’t been available in the 20 years that Discovery Point has been opened to the public.

And that makes it pretty special.

A worthy addition to Dundee’s attractions

The desire to appeal to visitors of all ages certainly seems to be working.

When I went up, there were mums, dads and children all engaging with the story, which was so nice to see.

If you haven’t visited this brand new attraction at Discovery Point, I would wholeheartedly recommend you go.

However well you think you know Dundee, this is a unique experience which deserves to be up there among the city’s top destinations.