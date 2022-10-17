Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 17 2022, 5.37pm
Glow sports sessions were held at Saltire Leisure Centre in Arbroath. Image: Gareth Jennings.

Innovative glow sports sessions to combat youth anti-social behaviour and break down barriers are being led in Angus schools.

The sports lessons, which use equipment that glows under UV light, are led by local charity Skilz Academy.

Representatives from the charity visit targeted schools who are facing social challenges and have classes or groups of people who would benefit from support.

Off the back of their success, holiday sessions open to all pupils have been set up in Angus Alive venues, with the most recent one being held at the Saltire Leisure Centre in Arbroath.

Kaleb Edge enjoys participating in the glow sports holiday camp. Image: Gareth Jennings.

Kaleb Edge, 10, from Arbroath, took part during the October holidays.

He said: “I like how we get to run about, running is my favourite thing to do – well it’s my third favourite, my second is Xbox and my first is eating.

“It’s something different and there are people from all different schools so you get to meet new friends. Everyone has been really welcoming.”

Glow sports sessions at Angus schools

The idea for glow sports was born out of a meeting in 2017 where police asked local organisations for help tackling anti-social behaviour at one Arbroath school.

Skilz Academy chair William Mitchell volunteered to help and initially the glow sessions focused solely on football.

After the positive impact this made on the first school the project was widened to all schools in Angus.

Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath. Image: Gareth Jennings.

Over the years many more team sports and activities have been added to make the programme as appealing and engaging to as many people as possible.

Lauren Simpson, from Skilz Academy, said: “It breaks down barriers and encourages confidence and self esteem.

“It’s made a massive difference in the schools we have visited. Kids perform better in class because they’ve had exercise and have built up connections with each other.”

Preschool sports classes

There are also classes for under 5s held at weekends, which Lauren says are of great developmental benefit to young children.

The introduction to sport sessions are split into two halves with the first being structured skills leaning activities and team games and the second being free play with an adult.

Lauren said: “They are at a vital age to instil fundamental movement skills – hopping, jumping and all the other bits.

“They also work on their social and language skills and improve their confidence.”

A range of adult classes to improve health, fitness and increase social opportunities are also led by the charity, from yoga and table tennis, to photography and crochet.

For more information, visit Skilz Academy.

