Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools

Innovative glow sports sessions to combat youth anti-social behaviour and break down barriers are being led in Angus schools.

The sports lessons, which use equipment that glows under UV light, are led by local charity Skilz Academy.

Representatives from the charity visit targeted schools who are facing social challenges and have classes or groups of people who would benefit from support.

Off the back of their success, holiday sessions open to all pupils have been set up in Angus Alive venues, with the most recent one being held at the Saltire Leisure Centre in Arbroath.

Kaleb Edge, 10, from Arbroath, took part during the October holidays.

He said: “I like how we get to run about, running is my favourite thing to do – well it’s my third favourite, my second is Xbox and my first is eating.

“It’s something different and there are people from all different schools so you get to meet new friends. Everyone has been really welcoming.”

Glow sports sessions at Angus schools

The idea for glow sports was born out of a meeting in 2017 where police asked local organisations for help tackling anti-social behaviour at one Arbroath school.

Skilz Academy chair William Mitchell volunteered to help and initially the glow sessions focused solely on football.

After the positive impact this made on the first school the project was widened to all schools in Angus.

Over the years many more team sports and activities have been added to make the programme as appealing and engaging to as many people as possible.

Lauren Simpson, from Skilz Academy, said: “It breaks down barriers and encourages confidence and self esteem.

“It’s made a massive difference in the schools we have visited. Kids perform better in class because they’ve had exercise and have built up connections with each other.”

Preschool sports classes

There are also classes for under 5s held at weekends, which Lauren says are of great developmental benefit to young children.

The introduction to sport sessions are split into two halves with the first being structured skills leaning activities and team games and the second being free play with an adult.

Lauren said: “They are at a vital age to instil fundamental movement skills – hopping, jumping and all the other bits.

“They also work on their social and language skills and improve their confidence.”

A range of adult classes to improve health, fitness and increase social opportunities are also led by the charity, from yoga and table tennis, to photography and crochet.

For more information, visit Skilz Academy.