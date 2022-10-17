Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife urged to sign up for free mental health programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife urged to sign up for free mental health programme

By Debbie Clarke
October 17 2022, 5.52am Updated: October 17 2022, 11.05am
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are being urged to sign up for a free mental health programme for pupils.
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are being urged to sign up for a free mental health programme for pupils. Image: Shutterstock.

Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are being urged to sign up to a  free mental health and wellbeing support programme for pupils.

There are 150 spaces specifically reserved for Scottish secondary schools – equating to nearly half of all secondary schools in Scotland – and not one of them has yet been filled.

Earlier this year, Govox launched the largest ever mental health and wellbeing programme for pupils to take place in UK classrooms.

It is offering its mental health and wellbeing platform – used by leading independent schools – for free to 1,000 state secondary schools across the UK.

The launch, backed by the Education Secretary at the time Nadhim Zahawi MP, has seen tens of thousands of pupils in England sign up through their school.

How will Scottish schools benefit?

But, so far, no schools in Scotland have signed up to take part.

With the October 31 deadline fast approaching, state secondary schools in Scotland are being urged to join and avoid missing out.

The free programme will allow schools in Scotland to assess pupils’ overall mental wellbeing, ability to cope with their work and exams, and any other pressures or issues they may be facing.

It provides ongoing monitoring to make struggling pupils visible to schools, offers personal wellbeing reports on each pupil, and signposts to relevant organisations if external support is required.

Why is the programme needed?

The £5m programme from Govox follows shocking official figures which show that suicide rates amongst teenagers have increased over the past decade.

According to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) 110 teens aged 15-19 took their own lives in 2010 compared to 160 in 2020 which equates to a 45% increase.

The Govox Wellbeing Schools programme is focused on directly addressing this, by creating an early warning system for at-risk children and increasing the chances of successful intervention.

How does the programme work?

Pupils involved in the Govox Schools Programme complete simple ‘check ins’ on the Govox Wellbeing platform, where they answer a set of short questions that analyse their overall mental health, providing a ‘wellbeing score’ and flagging any concerning findings.

In particular it highlights any ‘high risk’ pupils.

The platform is not only aimed at saving lives but improving them, by monitoring and supporting the mental health and wellbeing of pupils using the platform.

The head of Dundee-based youth mental health charity Feeling Strong said there is a mental health epidemic in schools and that external services can help.

Brook Marshall, chief executive officer of Dundee-based youth mental health charity Feeling Strong.
Brook Marshall, chief executive officer of Dundee-based youth mental health charity Feeling Strong. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson

Brook Marshall, chief executive officer, said: “There is a mental health epidemic in our schools which is quickly becoming a crisis.

“Teachers are stretched to breaking point, but external services can relieve some of that pressure.

“We have excellent working relationships with some secondary schools in Dundee, but others are utterly non-responsive when offered support from third sector services or community groups like ourselves.

“We would encourage the management in schools and in the council to take better stock of what resources and services are available to them, both locally and nationally, to help support those who need it most.”

Schools urged to sign up

Richard Lucas, founder of Govox Wellbeing, added: “I’m urging leaders and mental health representatives in Scottish schools to sign up to the programme, so we can work together to ensure pupils who are struggling can be identified and get the help they need.”

Fife and Tayside secondary schools can sign up here

Editor's Picks

Most Commented