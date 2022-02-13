Dundee youth mental health charity benefits from sponsored walk in memory of Angus teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Dundee youth mental health charity benefits from sponsored walk in memory of Angus teen

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 13 2022, 8.04am
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee mental health charity for young people has received a cheque for thousands of pounds in memory of young Angus man Adam Jones.

Adam was only 19 when he died in Arbroath last February, only months after moving into his own first home.

At the time his mum Lisa Cuthbert, 43, from Carnoustie chose to speak out about her son’s death in the hope that other young lives could be saved.

She said he died of an accidental overdose and had previously suffered with substance misuse and mental health issues.

After his death a group of Adam’s friends got together and decided to hold a sponsored walk in his memory.

Kyle Munro hands over the cheque to Errin Mathieson, with (from left) Michael Galloway, Mason Inglis-Doran John Gall and Josephine High.

Lisa’s greatest wish is for other young people to receive the help they need.

Sponsored walk

The walk was postponed several times due to Covid but it finally went ahead last October.

The walk raised more than £8,000 with the recently donated to Dundee based youth mental health charity Feeling Strong.

One of the main organisers was Adam’s friend Kyle Munro.

Adam’s mum Lisa, centre with cap, with the others on the sponsored walk

Kyle said: “We decided to do the walk to raise awareness for mental health in memory of Adam.

“We were all so sad to lost our beloved best friend and we decided to do the  walk to show how much he truly did mean to us.”

The walk took place on October 23 last year, just before what would have been Adam’s 20th birthday.

Feeling Strong

“It was a great success with loads of people coming along to show their love for Adam and at the same time raise awareness for mental health,” Kyle added.

“We managed to raise £8,311 which we are delighted to give to Feeling Strong in Adam’s memory.”

Adam’s mum Lisa said: “A fantastic amount was raised for Feeling Strong.

“This is a wonderful legacy in memory of Adam and I’m so grateful that other young people who may be struggling benefit as a result.

Adam Jones.

“It has been a very difficult year for many young people and it makes me happy that Adam can be remembered in this way.

“Adam was a really kind and compassionate young man who would do anything for anyone.

“I really hope this money makes a difference for other young people.”

‘We miss Adam every day’

She added: “It has obviously been a very difficult year for us and we miss Adam every day.

“The walk happened just before Adam’s 20th birthday and this cheque is being handed over just before the anniversary of his death.”

Lisa said she is very proud of his group of friends who had organised it and taken part.

“They did an amazing job,” she said.

“I also went along and it was a really good day.

“We had a lot of fun and laughter talking about him and remembering him and sharing stories.”

Angus families fear ‘lifeline’ mental health service will fold

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]