Dundee youth mental health charity benefits from sponsored walk in memory of Angus teen

A Dundee mental health charity for young people has received a cheque for thousands of pounds in memory of young Angus man Adam Jones.

Adam was only 19 when he died in Arbroath last February, only months after moving into his own first home.

At the time his mum Lisa Cuthbert, 43, from Carnoustie chose to speak out about her son’s death in the hope that other young lives could be saved.

She said he died of an accidental overdose and had previously suffered with substance misuse and mental health issues.

After his death a group of Adam’s friends got together and decided to hold a sponsored walk in his memory.

Lisa’s greatest wish is for other young people to receive the help they need.

Sponsored walk

The walk was postponed several times due to Covid but it finally went ahead last October.

The walk raised more than £8,000 with the recently donated to Dundee based youth mental health charity Feeling Strong.

One of the main organisers was Adam’s friend Kyle Munro.

Kyle said: “We decided to do the walk to raise awareness for mental health in memory of Adam.

“We were all so sad to lost our beloved best friend and we decided to do the walk to show how much he truly did mean to us.”

The walk took place on October 23 last year, just before what would have been Adam’s 20th birthday.

Feeling Strong

“It was a great success with loads of people coming along to show their love for Adam and at the same time raise awareness for mental health,” Kyle added.

“We managed to raise £8,311 which we are delighted to give to Feeling Strong in Adam’s memory.”

Adam’s mum Lisa said: “A fantastic amount was raised for Feeling Strong.

“This is a wonderful legacy in memory of Adam and I’m so grateful that other young people who may be struggling benefit as a result.

“It has been a very difficult year for many young people and it makes me happy that Adam can be remembered in this way.

“Adam was a really kind and compassionate young man who would do anything for anyone.

“I really hope this money makes a difference for other young people.”

‘We miss Adam every day’

She added: “It has obviously been a very difficult year for us and we miss Adam every day.

“The walk happened just before Adam’s 20th birthday and this cheque is being handed over just before the anniversary of his death.”

Lisa said she is very proud of his group of friends who had organised it and taken part.

“They did an amazing job,” she said.

“I also went along and it was a really good day.

“We had a lot of fun and laughter talking about him and remembering him and sharing stories.”