Montrose children delighted with Christmas gifts from ‘best friend’ binmen

A Montrose mother has praised the town’s binmen for spreading Christmas cheer to her son and nephew.

Stacey Allan has lived on Union Street for three years and in that time her four-year-old son Zac Young has become best friends with the rubbish collectors.

They have built up such a bond, Zac and his cousin Cody, who also lives on the street, have received gifts from their beloved binmen.

Stacey, 31, said: “Zac waves to them every Monday morning from our window and they always make the effort to wave back and speak to him at our door.

“If we head out and pass them on the street they always recognise him.

“Even if we are just at our window they come over and they look for him to make him smile.

“He absolutely loves waiting for them.”

Montrose residents surprised by gifts from binmen

The gifts from the binmen came as a surprise to Union Street residents when they first appeared last year.

Stacey said: “It was left in a bag hanging on our door with a note saying “from the binmen.

“I didn’t know they were going to do this, last year we arrived home to find it at the door and the exact same thing happened this year.

“My sister stays on the same street and they gave one to my nephew Cody.”

Stacey, mother to 12-year-old Brandyn, said the binmen also helped cheer her kids up during lockdowns.

Stacey said: “I think it means a lot.

“It lets them get to know important people in the community like the binmen and makes them feel included.

“Every child loves watching the binmen, even during the pandemic when they were still working, they kept waving and smiling and wanting to make kids feel happy.”

Stacey has thanked the binmen and plans to return the favour with presents for them.

Zac made something at nursery but his friends haven’t opened it yet to see what’s inside.

Stacey said: “I’d also like to thank the rest of the collectors who all put in the effort to make the children smile.

“They all recognise Zac which makes him so happy.”

Little Zac also shared his delight, saying “That made me very happy, thank you!”