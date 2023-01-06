Teen, 17, taken to hospital after crash near Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old has been taken to hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car near Arbroath.

The incident took place on the A933 north of the Angus town at about 1.35pm on Friday.

The road was closed at 2pm between the junction for Woodville and the Kirkton Industrial Estate.

It reopened an hour later.

Enquiries into crash ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Friday, 6 January, 2023, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A933 near Arbroath.

“The 17-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road reopened around 3pm and enquiries are ongoing.”