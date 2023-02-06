Wee Red Town’s story told in Felicity’s Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wee Red Town’s story told in Felicity’s Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition

By Graham Brown
February 6 2023, 12.21pm Updated: February 6 2023, 1.44pm
Contemporary Artist Felicity Rose McClure opens the door on her Gallery 128 exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Contemporary Artist Felicity Rose McClure opens the door on her Gallery 128 exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir’s rich heritage is the inspiration behind the first exhibition of 2023 in the Angus town’s smallest art gallery.

Last May, an old red telephone box became the unlikely addition to the county’s cultural offering.

128 Telephone Box Gallery took its name from the last three digits of the K6 kiosk’s original number.

Kirriemuir phone box gallery
Curator Deirdre Bennett enjoys the exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The conversion was the idea of Perth College UHI creative industries lecturer Deirdre Bennett.

She took inspiration from a similar venture in Fife after Lada Wilson turned an old Strathkinness phone box into 201 Gallery.

Threads That Bind Us

And on Sunday, award-winning artist Felicity McClure became the latest artist to display her work in the wee Kirrie gallery.

It’s a fitting showcase for Felicity’s Threads That Bind Us work.

The exhibition ties together her own life with the town’s built and industrial heritage.

Felicity graduated from Perth College UHI with a BA (Hons) in Art and Contemporary Practices.

She received the 128 Telephone Box Gallery graduate award for excellence at her final year show in 2022.

Felicity said: “Upon discovering the Kirriemuir’s rich history, I was inspired particularly by the sandstone buildings that give the town its nickname, the Wee Red Toon.

Kirriemuir 128 Gallery
Felicity took inspiration from the town for the kiosk exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“I have a personal connection to small town life as I grew up in a village similar to Kirriemuir.

“So it was easy to find inspiration in a place that felt familiar.

“I also felt a deepened connection to my own family’s past during this project.

“Working with the fabrics reminded me of the strong women in my family, who worked with textiles out of both necessity and love.”

Exhibition’s sandstone foundation

And Felicity says she took extra inspiration from the red sandstone building blocks of Kirrie.

“The material is a physical link to the past,” she said.

“For me this symbolises the town’s connection with its roots.

“Kirriemuir has a proud history, and so this project reflects and celebrates this history.”

She used traditional dyeing techniques on fabrics which included bed linen and old dish towels.

Kirrie phone box art gallery
Visitors enjoy the launch event Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And the distinctive red sandstone hue was replicated by experimenting with ingredients as diverse as beetroot, turmeric and onion skins.

“For me, the process of dyeing with natural ingredients and weaving fabrics and wool commemorates the town’s past weaving industries and all the people that were involved that helped to make Kirriemuir the welcoming place it is today,” she said.

[[title]]

[[text]]

