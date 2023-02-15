Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus & The Mearns

Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary

By Cheryl Peebles
February 15 2023, 5.54pm
George and Ethel Bruce celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
George and Ethel Bruce celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid

The jute factory where they worked together for 23 years may be long gone – but George and Ethel Bruce’s partnership has endured.

The couple have celebrated 65 years of marriage – their blue sapphire wedding.

They were among the last workers in the Selbie Mill, the last surviving flax mill on mainland UK, before it closed its doors in 1997.

George, 89, and Ethel, 87, had been married for several years when they moved to the village of Gourdon, between Johnshaven and Inverbervie, to work there.

George and Ethel Bruce on their wedding day. Image: Supplied.

George had worked his way up to become a chargehand before he retired then Ethel was paid off when the factory’s last big contract was lost and the receivers were called in.

Selbie Mill employed over 200 people at its height.

It also produced linen and jute for UK markets, but there were just 40 left when it closed.

Working together all those years suited the pair down to the ground.

George said “just doing everything together” has been the foundation of their marriage.

Before joining the factory, George, originally from Kintore, worked at various farms.

He was also in the Army for three years from 1952.

He served with the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders in Germany and Austria.

Where did George and Ethel meet?

George was working as a farmhand when he met his wife-to-be Ethel Valentine, from Finzean, Deeside, at the dancing in Portlethen.

They married at Aberdeen Registry Office on February 15, 1958, and their son George was born in 1964.

It was in the 1970s that they moved to Gourdon, where they still live today.

The couple’s greatest passion is looking after their garden and spending time with their family.

This includes their grandson and two great-granddaughters, aged 9 and 6.

George and Ethel toast 65 years of marriage

They already have a card from the late Queen Elizabeth, which they received on their 60th wedding anniversary.

A royal congratulations for George and Ethel Bruce. Image: Paul Reid

Now George and Ethel have one from King Charles and Queen Camilla, congratulating them on 65 years of marriage.

They celebrated the special occasion with a family meal.

George and Ethel also have a trip to Carrbridge planned.










