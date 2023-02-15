Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The jute factory where they worked together for 23 years may be long gone – but George and Ethel Bruce’s partnership has endured.

The couple have celebrated 65 years of marriage – their blue sapphire wedding.

They were among the last workers in the Selbie Mill, the last surviving flax mill on mainland UK, before it closed its doors in 1997.

George, 89, and Ethel, 87, had been married for several years when they moved to the village of Gourdon, between Johnshaven and Inverbervie, to work there.

George had worked his way up to become a chargehand before he retired then Ethel was paid off when the factory’s last big contract was lost and the receivers were called in.

Selbie Mill employed over 200 people at its height.

It also produced linen and jute for UK markets, but there were just 40 left when it closed.

Working together all those years suited the pair down to the ground.

George said “just doing everything together” has been the foundation of their marriage.

Before joining the factory, George, originally from Kintore, worked at various farms.

He was also in the Army for three years from 1952.

He served with the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders in Germany and Austria.

Where did George and Ethel meet?

George was working as a farmhand when he met his wife-to-be Ethel Valentine, from Finzean, Deeside, at the dancing in Portlethen.

They married at Aberdeen Registry Office on February 15, 1958, and their son George was born in 1964.

It was in the 1970s that they moved to Gourdon, where they still live today.

The couple’s greatest passion is looking after their garden and spending time with their family.

This includes their grandson and two great-granddaughters, aged 9 and 6.

George and Ethel toast 65 years of marriage

They already have a card from the late Queen Elizabeth, which they received on their 60th wedding anniversary.

Now George and Ethel have one from King Charles and Queen Camilla, congratulating them on 65 years of marriage.

They celebrated the special occasion with a family meal.

George and Ethel also have a trip to Carrbridge planned.