Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch

A charity which brings together lonely and isolated older folk in the Angus area has launched a volunteer drive after an unprecedented surge in requests to join its social groups.

Re-engage has seen a 60% post-pandemic increase in people wanting to get out to its free monthly tea parties in Kirriemuir, Forfar, Montrose, Brechin, Carnoustie, Monifieth and Laurencekirk.

And area organiser Jean Malcolm says there is no sign demand is falling.

It’s a welcome problem for the charity to have – but one which has left them looking for new hosts and drivers.

Security blanket

“Before Covid the combined groups had around 50 tea party guests,” said Jean.

“But there are now 80.

“There is no shortage of older people wanting to join us, especially the men.

“I think after two years of lockdown restrictions the prospect of going to a safe environment for a lovely social occasion is very appealing.

“It’s a sort of security blanket.

“We want to help as many people as possible which is why we’re appealing for more volunteers who are able to host a tea party in their homes.

“It would also be wonderful if local organisations could get involved and offer a location – we’ll go anywhere for tea and cake!”

Paintings surprise

Jean recently has a special subject to chat about with one of the guests at a tea party she hosted.

“One of our guests, Michael Fotheringham, who is 93, spotted two watercolours painted by his late wife on my wall.

“I bought them many years ago at an exhibition, but had no idea of the connection until Michael saw them.

“It was a lovely surprise.

“His wife, Jean, passed away 13 years ago and they have no family so it was a very special moment.”

Coronation party plan

“I am really proud of all my volunteers,” said Jean.

“We don’t have funding but the drivers provide transport and volunteers hosts the teas.”

“We are also hoping to arrange a King’s Coronation tea for all of the groups if we can find a hall and get that organised.”

The Kirriemuir and Forfar gatherings are People’s Friend groups, started in 2011 with money from the popular magazine’s

Across Scotland there are around 100 tea party groups with nearly 700 volunteers who host the tea parties.

As well as holding the social gatherings in hosts’ homes there have been parties at a golf club and one staged by a local scout group.

Anyone who would like to become a volunteer host or offer other help to Re-engage locally should visit reengage.org.uk or call 020 7240 0630.