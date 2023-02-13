Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch

By Graham Brown
February 13 2023, 5.30pm
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A charity which brings together lonely and isolated older folk in the Angus area has launched a volunteer drive after an unprecedented surge in requests to join its social groups.

Re-engage has seen a 60% post-pandemic increase in people wanting to get out to its free monthly tea parties in Kirriemuir, Forfar, Montrose, Brechin, Carnoustie, Monifieth and Laurencekirk.

And area organiser Jean Malcolm says there is no sign demand is falling.

It’s a welcome problem for the charity to have – but one which has left them looking for new hosts and drivers.

Volunteers provide transport and host the Re-engage tea party guests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Security blanket

“Before Covid the combined groups had around 50 tea party guests,” said Jean.

“But there are now 80.

“There is no shortage of older people wanting to join us, especially the men.

“I think after two years of lockdown restrictions the prospect of going to a safe environment for a lovely social occasion is very appealing.

“It’s a sort of security blanket.

“We want to help as many people as possible which is why we’re appealing for more volunteers who are able to host a tea party in their homes.

“It would also be wonderful if local organisations could get involved and offer a location – we’ll go anywhere for tea and cake!”

Kirriemuir couple Vicky and Bill Peterkin
Vicky and Bill Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party at their home in Kirriemuir. Image Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Paintings surprise

Jean recently has a special subject to chat about with one of the guests at a tea party she hosted.

“One of our guests, Michael Fotheringham, who is 93, spotted two watercolours painted by his late wife on my wall.

“I bought them many years ago at an exhibition, but had no idea of the connection until Michael saw them.

“It was a lovely surprise.

“His wife, Jean, passed away 13 years ago and they have no family so it was a very special moment.”

Coronation party plan

“I am really proud of all my volunteers,” said Jean.

“We don’t have funding but the drivers provide transport and volunteers hosts the teas.”

“We are also hoping to arrange a King’s Coronation tea for all of the groups if we can find a hall and get that organised.”

The Kirriemuir and Forfar gatherings are People’s Friend groups, started in 2011 with money from the popular magazine’s

Across Scotland there are around 100 tea party groups with nearly 700 volunteers who host the tea parties.

As well as holding the social gatherings in hosts’ homes there have been parties at a golf club and one staged by a local scout group.

Anyone who would like to become a volunteer host or offer other help to Re-engage locally should visit reengage.org.uk or call 020 7240 0630.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Hampton: Carnoustie bowler and golfer dies aged 64
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cost-of-living crisis adds to 'challenging' 2022 which saw 4,400 call-outs for SSPCA in Dundee…
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Works starts on £170k programme to fix faulty Angus school speeding signs
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed…
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Old Montrose bowling club sale delayed over common good legal questions
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…

Most Read

1
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted the latest Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
red roses and ribbons in the shape of a heart
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Be my platonic Valentine - because we all need a bit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented