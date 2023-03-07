How and when to see HMS Montrose during final visit to Angus town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How and when to see HMS Montrose during final visit to Angus town

By Kieran Webster
March 7 2023, 1.46pm Updated: March 7 2023, 7.11pm
HMS Montrose will visit its namesake town this weekend. Image: Royal Navy
HMS Montrose will visit its namesake town this weekend. Image: Royal Navy

Locals will get the chance to step aboard HMS Montrose when the ship visits her namesake Angus own for the final time.

The Royal Navy vessel has not been in Montrose since 2018.

Now, members of the public are being given a last chance to look around the ship after it docks in the town on Saturday.

The vessel will then be decommissioned.

The ship last visited the town in 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Type 23 Duke frigate has travelled more than 400,000 miles in her lifetime of nearly 30 years.

For the last four years, she has been based in the Arabian Gulf, where she has claimed up to £80 million in drug busts.

Large qualities of heroin, crystal meth and cannabis were seized from smugglers in the region.

Commander Claire Thomson, commanding officer of HMS Montrose, said: “It is hugely important for us to visit the town of Montrose before we decommission.

Crew members of HMS Montrose posing with a major drugs seizure in 2021. Image: Royal Navy

“It has been a while since the ship has had the opportunity to visit following a long time away in the Middle East.

“Regardless, our bonds to the town, and our other affiliates in the area, have remained strong.

“We’re here to say goodbye and to say thank you.

“Your lifelong support to HMS Montrose has been hugely appreciated and we look forward to welcoming you all onboard.”

How to get on board HMS Montrose

HMS Montrose will be in the Angus town from Saturday until Tuesday.

Free tours of the ship will be taking place on Sunday between 10am and 3.30pm at the town’s port.

Children under five do not require a ticket and visitors are being warned there is no parking permitted in the port.

More details and tickets for the tours are available online.

