How and when to see HMS Montrose during final visit to Angus town

Locals will get the chance to step aboard HMS Montrose when the ship visits her namesake Angus own for the final time.

The Royal Navy vessel has not been in Montrose since 2018.

Now, members of the public are being given a last chance to look around the ship after it docks in the town on Saturday.

The vessel will then be decommissioned.

The Type 23 Duke frigate has travelled more than 400,000 miles in her lifetime of nearly 30 years.

For the last four years, she has been based in the Arabian Gulf, where she has claimed up to £80 million in drug busts.

Large qualities of heroin, crystal meth and cannabis were seized from smugglers in the region.

Commander Claire Thomson, commanding officer of HMS Montrose, said: “It is hugely important for us to visit the town of Montrose before we decommission.

“It has been a while since the ship has had the opportunity to visit following a long time away in the Middle East.

“Regardless, our bonds to the town, and our other affiliates in the area, have remained strong.

“We’re here to say goodbye and to say thank you.

“Your lifelong support to HMS Montrose has been hugely appreciated and we look forward to welcoming you all onboard.”

How to get on board HMS Montrose

HMS Montrose will be in the Angus town from Saturday until Tuesday.

Free tours of the ship will be taking place on Sunday between 10am and 3.30pm at the town’s port.

Children under five do not require a ticket and visitors are being warned there is no parking permitted in the port.

More details and tickets for the tours are available online.