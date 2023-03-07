STEVE FINAN: My criteria for becoming a Dundee City Councillor – party robots need not apply

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is a flaw in the structure of local government.

Voting for national political parties, with national policies, in a general or Scottish election is fine. That’s the democratic process.

Local elections are different. I don’t see what party loyalty has to do with Dundee-specific issues.

I think a council should consist of people whose only concern is to do the best for their area.

Party lines should play no part in Dundee issues

What relevance does national political doctrine have when it comes to cutting bus routes in town? That’s not a Labour, Conservative, SNP, or Lib-Dem matter. It is a people of Dundee matter.

I’d like to believe councillors do their best for their city with no prior calls upon their votes and no split loyalties. Surely no Dundee city councillor would fall into that trap? They wouldn’t be so subservient, so cowardly, so willing to relinquish their dignity. They do what they think is right, don’t they?

It comes down to this: who is a councillor in post to represent? The people, or a party?

Every Dundonian would want their councillor to take decisions on things like City Lights and City Nights based solely on the merits of the question. They don’t just do what their party tells them to, surely?

I also fear that a council populated by party apparatchiks won’t robustly challenge central government on issues such as budgets or road upgrades because they might be criticising members of their own party.

I am, for instance, baffled that SNP councillors in Dundee aren’t demanding answers on the growing furore over repairs to the Olympia Centre. It can’t be because they don’t want to upset their pals, they will have more integrity than that.

Scrap party politics at local elections

But this isn’t singling out one party. I don’t like the idea of an SNP-majority council not wanting to rock the boat crewed by their chums at Holyrood as much as I disliked a Labour council not challenging their Scottish Government cronies when they were in power.

I like even less the idea of local politicians kow-towing to Westminster Tory Government doctrine.

I’m suggesting all parties are left out of local elections.

What are the criteria for becoming a Dundee City Councillor? Is it possible that prospective councillors are selected merely because they are loyal members of their party?

Surely not. Surely they are chosen for their intellectual capacities?

Otherwise we risk having any old sheep elected, their only qualification being that they are trained to bleat the name of their party.

There is an alternative way. A committee of respected, non-politically-partisan Dundonians could interview prospective independent candidates and put them forward based on their capabilities. Constituents would then make choices between three or four options. The new councillors would reach decisions on a simple majority vote.

I believe councillors should be caring, capable, clever people of good character. Not party robots.