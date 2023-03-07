STEVE FINAN: My criteria for becoming a Dundee City Councillor – party robots need not apply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: My criteria for becoming a Dundee City Councillor – party robots need not apply

By Steve Finan
March 7 2023, 1.48pm
Steve Finan believes that party politics should play no part in local issues. Image: DC Thomson
Steve Finan believes that party politics should play no part in local issues. Image: DC Thomson

There is a flaw in the structure of local government.

Voting for national political parties, with national policies, in a general or Scottish election is fine. That’s the democratic process.

Local elections are different. I don’t see what party loyalty has to do with Dundee-specific issues.

I think a council should consist of people whose only concern is to do the best for their area.

Party lines should play no part in Dundee issues

What relevance does national political doctrine have when it comes to cutting bus routes in town? That’s not a Labour, Conservative, SNP, or Lib-Dem matter. It is a people of Dundee matter.

I’d like to believe councillors do their best for their city with no prior calls upon their votes and no split loyalties. Surely no Dundee city councillor would fall into that trap? They wouldn’t be so subservient, so cowardly, so willing to relinquish their dignity. They do what they think is right, don’t they?

Dundee City Councillors during a committee meeting. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Councillors during a committee meeting. Image: DC Thomson

It comes down to this: who is a councillor in post to represent? The people, or a party?

Every Dundonian would want their councillor to take decisions on things like City Lights and City Nights based solely on the merits of the question. They don’t just do what their party tells them to, surely?

I also fear that a council populated by party apparatchiks won’t robustly challenge central government on issues such as budgets or road upgrades because they might be criticising members of their own party.

I am, for instance, baffled that SNP councillors in Dundee aren’t demanding answers on the growing furore over repairs to the Olympia Centre. It can’t be because they don’t want to upset their pals, they will have more integrity than that.

Scrap party politics at local elections

But this isn’t singling out one party. I don’t like the idea of an SNP-majority council not wanting to rock the boat crewed by their chums at Holyrood as much as I disliked a Labour council not challenging their Scottish Government cronies when they were in power.

I like even less the idea of local politicians kow-towing to Westminster Tory Government doctrine.

I’m suggesting all parties are left out of local elections.

What are the criteria for becoming a Dundee City Councillor? Is it possible that prospective councillors are selected merely because they are loyal members of their party?

Dundee City Council HQ. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council HQ. Image: DC Thomson

Surely not. Surely they are chosen for their intellectual capacities?

Otherwise we risk having any old sheep elected, their only qualification being that they are trained to bleat the name of their party.

There is an alternative way. A committee of respected, non-politically-partisan Dundonians could interview prospective independent candidates and put them forward based on their capabilities. Constituents would then make choices between three or four options. The new councillors would reach decisions on a simple majority vote.

I believe councillors should be caring, capable, clever people of good character. Not party robots.

