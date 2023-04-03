Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight

Officials and medical staff rushed to Brandon Dodds' aid.

By Neil Henderson
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.

A Dundee boxer has praised medical staff and ringside officials after collapsing following a winning bout at a Brechin event.

Brandon Dodds, from St Francis Boxing Club, fell ill shortly after winning his 63kg fight at Brechin City Hall on Saturday.

Medical staff and boxing officials rushed to the 20-year-old’s aid.

He was given assistance by a number of people including a doctor appointed by the show and taken to Ninewells Hospital, before being released on Sunday.

Brandon has now thanked medical staff and officials for their quick actions.

Boxer thanks doctors and officials

He told The Courier: “I’m not sure what happened but I must thank the doctor, boxing officials and all those who came to help.

“It’s good to know that they have got boxers’ backs when things like this occur.

“I’m doing well, though feeling very tired still so will just need to keep resting.

“Hospital staff were great too and I was only kept in overnight for observation.

“I’ve now been referred to the neurology department for further checks.”

Brandon in action in the ring. Image: Brandon Dodds

Norrie McVicar from St Francis BC says Brandon fell ill while returning to sit with family and friends in the hall’s balcony area following his fight.

He said: “It was particularly warm in the main boxing area and the heat and the excitement may have led to him taking unwell and passing out.

“He was given immediate assistance from the appointed doctor, Peter Faber, as well as a number of other club official who were on hand.

“We are grateful to those who assisted.”

Praise for staff and spectators

Brechin Community Boxing Club, which organised the event, called a halt to proceedings.

Norrie praised spectators for their understanding.

He said: “I’d like to pay credit to the Brechin audience for their complete co-operation following the decision to call the evening to a halt.

“Council staff and other event staff deserve praise, too, for their help once that decision was made.

“We had boxers yet to fight that were understandably affected by what had happened so it was best draw a close to the evening.

Brechin City Hall. Image: DC Thomson

“Brandon is now resting at home after being discharged from hospital and he’ll live to fight another day.”

In a Facebook post, Brechin Community Boxing Club said: “As can happen at any event, there can be circumstances occur that are outwith any organisers control

“We had such an incident during the show, causing the show to be abandoned.

“We have spoken with the people involved and can confirm that the person in question is now stable and recuperating at home under outpatient care.

“Once again we extend our thanks to those attendees who remained respectful whilst we were dealing with the incident.”

