Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee boxer has praised medical staff and ringside officials after collapsing following a winning bout at a Brechin event.

Brandon Dodds, from St Francis Boxing Club, fell ill shortly after winning his 63kg fight at Brechin City Hall on Saturday.

Medical staff and boxing officials rushed to the 20-year-old’s aid.

He was given assistance by a number of people including a doctor appointed by the show and taken to Ninewells Hospital, before being released on Sunday.

Brandon has now thanked medical staff and officials for their quick actions.

Boxer thanks doctors and officials

He told The Courier: “I’m not sure what happened but I must thank the doctor, boxing officials and all those who came to help.

“It’s good to know that they have got boxers’ backs when things like this occur.

“I’m doing well, though feeling very tired still so will just need to keep resting.

“Hospital staff were great too and I was only kept in overnight for observation.

“I’ve now been referred to the neurology department for further checks.”

Norrie McVicar from St Francis BC says Brandon fell ill while returning to sit with family and friends in the hall’s balcony area following his fight.

He said: “It was particularly warm in the main boxing area and the heat and the excitement may have led to him taking unwell and passing out.

“He was given immediate assistance from the appointed doctor, Peter Faber, as well as a number of other club official who were on hand.

“We are grateful to those who assisted.”

Praise for staff and spectators

Brechin Community Boxing Club, which organised the event, called a halt to proceedings.

Norrie praised spectators for their understanding.

He said: “I’d like to pay credit to the Brechin audience for their complete co-operation following the decision to call the evening to a halt.

“Council staff and other event staff deserve praise, too, for their help once that decision was made.

“We had boxers yet to fight that were understandably affected by what had happened so it was best draw a close to the evening.

“Brandon is now resting at home after being discharged from hospital and he’ll live to fight another day.”

In a Facebook post, Brechin Community Boxing Club said: “As can happen at any event, there can be circumstances occur that are outwith any organisers control

“We had such an incident during the show, causing the show to be abandoned.

“We have spoken with the people involved and can confirm that the person in question is now stable and recuperating at home under outpatient care.

“Once again we extend our thanks to those attendees who remained respectful whilst we were dealing with the incident.”