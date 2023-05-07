Police appealing for help to trace missing Montrose teenager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are seeking help from the public to a teenager missing from Montrose, Angus.

Archie Morrow left his home address in Montrose around 7:30am on Saturday.

Police say the teenager is regularly travels to the Dundee area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Archie is described as white, 5 foot 8 and of slim build.

“He has brown hair which is shaved at the sides and longer on top and is believed to be wearing a black Barbour style jacket with a red hoody underneath, black joggers and black trainers.

“He will be carrying a black Nike rucksack with a dark red tick sign on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4085 of 6th May 2023. See less