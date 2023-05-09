Missing Arbroath teenager, 14, traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police searching for a 14-year-old boy from Arbroath say he has been traced “safe and well”.

Finn Riach was last seen in the Auchmithie area, near the Angus, town on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Finn Riach, missing from Arbroath, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”