Angus & The Mearns Missing Arbroath teenager, 14, traced safe and well Police were appealing for information to help trace Finn Riach who has been traced safe and well. By Lindsey Hamilton May 9 2023, 2.07pm Finn Riach has been traced safe and well. Image: Police Scotland Police searching for a 14-year-old boy from Arbroath say he has been traced "safe and well". Finn Riach was last seen in the Auchmithie area, near the Angus, town on Saturday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that Finn Riach, missing from Arbroath, has been traced safe and well. "Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."
