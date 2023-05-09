‘I would like to couple up with Perth Festival of the Arts 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

‘I would like to couple up with Perth Festival of the Arts 2023’

Perth will be filled with music, arts and entertainment at the end of May.

In partnership with Perth Festival of the Arts
Hannah Ballantyne sitting with a Perth Festival of the Arts 2023 poster.

As a Perth resident, there’s not much I love more than seeing fun things to do popping up in the fair city.

Perth Festival of the Arts is back for 2023 and the line-up is looking stellar. There are many acts that I cannot wait for, including the voice behind Love Island; Iain Stirling! Now that’s a night I can’t wait to couple up with. It’s definitely my type on paper.

My name is Hannah and I am a Commercial Copywriter here at DC Thomson, but I also live in Perth. I am always looking for something to do with my evenings and weekends, and the festival is something I always look forward to. It brings a buzz to the city.

The event takes place over the course of 10 days, with many venues playing host to a variety of musical and entertainment acts.

Let’s dive in and see what the festival has in store for people, and what my line-up is going to look like! It’s time to paint the town red.

Fly me to the Concert Hall!

I really feel like the festival has hit the nail on the head, offering an event for any type of person. There’s music, comedy, acting, anything really. What more could you want?

The extravaganza begins on May 18 and ends on May 27, with a bonus event on Saturday 3 June at the Ice Factory. There is something for people to do and see everyday during that period, which is amazing.

So here’s my breakdown of the acts that I will be going to see.

Perthshire Brass

The wonderful Perthshire Brass group will be taking to the St Paul’s Church Plaza on Saturday May 20 for an hour long open-air concert.

Perthshire Brass in a hall. This wonderful band will be performing at Perth Festival of the Arts 2023.
Perthshire Brass will take to the Concert Hall Plaza.

The group, which was founded in 1978, will be playing a mix of upbeat and classical brass band music; making it a different experience than your average brass band concert.

Tickets are free to this event, so now, let’s hope for sunshine.

An evening with Richard E. Grant

The fantastic and famed actor and presenter, Richard E. Grant, will be taking to the stage at Perth Concert Hall on May 23 for a night to remember.

The actor, who has starred in many popular television shows and movies such as Corpse Bride, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and even Downton Abbey.

A Perth Festival of the Arts 2023 poster.
Richard E. Grant is just one of the many acts performing at Perth Festival of the Arts 2023.

He will be walking guests through his life in Hollywood and stories from his life. Having recently released a book, people are in for an absolute treat.

Tickets for Richard E. Grant are available online.

Sinatra: RAW

The critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning play ‘Sinatra: RAW’ stars actor and singer Richard Shelton, accompanied on piano. Wolverhampton-born, and fondly remembered from TV’s ‘Emmerdale’, Shelton is internationally acclaimed as one of the world’s best interpreters of Frank Sinatra’s music.

Sinatra: RAW brings to life the man who defined an era, and whose musical legacy will never die. This night of jazz and nostalgia is taking place on May 24.

Tickets to see Sinatra: RAW are available for purchase online.

Festival comedy night headlined by Iain Stirling

Perth Concert Hall will be playing host to the famed voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, on May 25. The Scottish comedian has rose to fame and is very well-known for his witty puns on the popular ITV dating show. He has coined many amusing phrases from this and I cannot wait to hear them live and in stereo.

Iain Stirling at a theatre. Iain will be headlining the comedy night at Perth Festival of the Arts 2023.
Are you ready to couple up with Iain Stirling?

Not only that, there are two other fantastic comedians hitting the stage alongside Stirling. Lauren Pattison and Garrett Millerick will also be giving fans a night to remember.

This trio is set to have guests laughing their socks off. Tickets for the festival comedy night are available online.

Why do I love this so much?

Personally, I truly believe that Perth Festival of the Arts 2023 showcases the magic of the fair city. Alongside the big-name headliners, there are a whole host of local acts and talent who are performing.

I love this because it shows just what Perth has to offer the arts and entertainment world, which is a lot.

Hannah Ballantyne holding a Perth Festival of the Arts 2023 poster.
I cannot wait to feel the buzz of the city.

There is also a unique buzz to the city centre during the festival. The bars and restaurants are busy and everyone is in a good mood. I just love it.

I am ready for a festival to remember, are you?

Tickets for festival events can be purchased on the Perth Festival of the Arts 2023 website

