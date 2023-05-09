‘I would like to couple up with Perth Festival of the Arts 2023’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

As a Perth resident, there’s not much I love more than seeing fun things to do popping up in the fair city.

Perth Festival of the Arts is back for 2023 and the line-up is looking stellar. There are many acts that I cannot wait for, including the voice behind Love Island; Iain Stirling! Now that’s a night I can’t wait to couple up with. It’s definitely my type on paper.

My name is Hannah and I am a Commercial Copywriter here at DC Thomson, but I also live in Perth. I am always looking for something to do with my evenings and weekends, and the festival is something I always look forward to. It brings a buzz to the city.

The event takes place over the course of 10 days, with many venues playing host to a variety of musical and entertainment acts.

Let’s dive in and see what the festival has in store for people, and what my line-up is going to look like! It’s time to paint the town red.

Fly me to the Concert Hall!

I really feel like the festival has hit the nail on the head, offering an event for any type of person. There’s music, comedy, acting, anything really. What more could you want?

The extravaganza begins on May 18 and ends on May 27, with a bonus event on Saturday 3 June at the Ice Factory. There is something for people to do and see everyday during that period, which is amazing.

So here’s my breakdown of the acts that I will be going to see.

Perthshire Brass

The wonderful Perthshire Brass group will be taking to the St Paul’s Church Plaza on Saturday May 20 for an hour long open-air concert.

The group, which was founded in 1978, will be playing a mix of upbeat and classical brass band music; making it a different experience than your average brass band concert.

Tickets are free to this event, so now, let’s hope for sunshine.

An evening with Richard E. Grant

The fantastic and famed actor and presenter, Richard E. Grant, will be taking to the stage at Perth Concert Hall on May 23 for a night to remember.

The actor, who has starred in many popular television shows and movies such as Corpse Bride, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and even Downton Abbey.

He will be walking guests through his life in Hollywood and stories from his life. Having recently released a book, people are in for an absolute treat.

Tickets for Richard E. Grant are available online.

Sinatra: RAW

The critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning play ‘Sinatra: RAW’ stars actor and singer Richard Shelton, accompanied on piano. Wolverhampton-born, and fondly remembered from TV’s ‘Emmerdale’, Shelton is internationally acclaimed as one of the world’s best interpreters of Frank Sinatra’s music.

Sinatra: RAW brings to life the man who defined an era, and whose musical legacy will never die. This night of jazz and nostalgia is taking place on May 24.

Tickets to see Sinatra: RAW are available for purchase online.

Festival comedy night headlined by Iain Stirling

Perth Concert Hall will be playing host to the famed voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, on May 25. The Scottish comedian has rose to fame and is very well-known for his witty puns on the popular ITV dating show. He has coined many amusing phrases from this and I cannot wait to hear them live and in stereo.

Not only that, there are two other fantastic comedians hitting the stage alongside Stirling. Lauren Pattison and Garrett Millerick will also be giving fans a night to remember.

This trio is set to have guests laughing their socks off. Tickets for the festival comedy night are available online.

Why do I love this so much?

Personally, I truly believe that Perth Festival of the Arts 2023 showcases the magic of the fair city. Alongside the big-name headliners, there are a whole host of local acts and talent who are performing.

I love this because it shows just what Perth has to offer the arts and entertainment world, which is a lot.

There is also a unique buzz to the city centre during the festival. The bars and restaurants are busy and everyone is in a good mood. I just love it.

I am ready for a festival to remember, are you?

Tickets for festival events can be purchased on the Perth Festival of the Arts 2023 website.