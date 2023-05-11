Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet

The Hawker 700 jet previously starred on television presenter George Clarke's Amazing Spaces programme.

By Graham Brown
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

An Angus farmer hopes his latest diversification will really ‘take off’ after landing a private jet as a holiday hideaway.

Iain Gall bagged the Hawker 700 when he chanced upon it on Ebay.

It’s now been installed on the family’s Glenskinno Farm, overlooking Montrose, as a quirky addition to a thriving holiday accommodation business.

Angus farm's holiday jet diversification project.
Boarding pass at the ready. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Iain hopes that by late summer the first arrivals will be welcomed on board for an Angus getaway.

Plane was a TV star

In its heyday, the twin-engined British Aerospace aircraft was a £10million Russian oligarch’s toy.

And its high-flying history after being saved from the scrapyard sparked Iain’s interest in the plane.

Montrose farm's holiday jet
Inside the jet looking towards the shower room. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In 2020, the Hawker featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces when an English aviation enthusiast spent £20,000 converting it into a luxury crash pad.

Iain, 35, said: “I’d been looking for a railway carriage to covert and put on a site here at the farm.

“Last October I was sitting out on the farm waiting for a lorry which had been delayed.

“I went looking on Ebay on my phone under glamping, came upon the jet and thought that looks really familiar.

Angus farmer Iain Gall's jet Air BnB
Iain inside the cabin of the jet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I’d previously seen the George Clark programme, googled it and it was the same plane.

“So the next day we set off for Selby in Yorkshire and a deal was done with the owner.”

Glamping in style

The 6.7 tonne fuselage has long since lost its wings so it was a road trip on a low loader back to Angus.

Iain, who is also a Scottish Conservative councillor for Montrose, has propelled himself into the project.

It’s set to be one of Scotland’s most unusual glamping pods for two people.

Jet converted to glamping pod at Montrose farm.
Welcome aboard! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The interior is all original, with the captain’s chairs, leather and mood lighting in the roof,” said Iain.

“It was all boxed up so it’s still in amazing condition.”

The previous owner converted the rear of the plane into a full-size shower room.

And the cosy cockpit houses the plane’s double bed.

Angus jet Air BnB
The sleeping compartment's in the nose of the plan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Window seat views will be spectacular when the venture is cleared for take off.

Visitors will enjoy southerly views of Montrose Basin and the town, and the Angus glens and Cairngorms to the north.

Jet set status will carry over into a hot tub beside the plane.

Jet glamping pod on Angus farm.
Jet setters will enjoy spectacular Angus views. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It also remains turbine powered since electricity is generated by the farm’s own wind turbine.

“It’s a really exciting project and I’m looking forward to getting it up and running,” said Iain.

“It’s something a little bit unusual and we’re hoping people will see it as ideal for a night or two away.”

