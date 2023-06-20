Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at the Pleasureland amusement arcade in Arbroath.

Police say the man was arrested after an investigation into a series of break-ins that have taken place across Arbroath over the past month.

These include incidents at Cairnie Crescent, Park View and Pleasureland.

It has not been confirmed whether anything was stolen during the break-ins.

The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Teenager charged over Forfar incidents

Meanwhile a 19-year-year-old man has also been charged in Forfar, in connection with a theft from a property on North Street and an attempted break-in on East High Street.

These incidents are reported to have happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The teenager is also expected to appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Garry Miller, from Arbroath police station, said: “We’d like to thank the community for their assistance with our inquiries and will continue to thoroughly investigate any such incidents reported to police.”