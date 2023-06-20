Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife

A vicious attacker who stabbed a man in the eye with a lethal commando knife in a neighbour dispute has been handed an extended seven-year sentence.

Ryan Ferrie left Hugh Mitchell scarred for life during the Boxing Day attack, before being found hiding under a bed near the bloodstained knife.

Ferrie was jailed for four years at Dundee Sheriff Court and Sheriff Paul Brown added a further three years extended period to start upon his release.

Sheriff Brown said: “This is a very serious assault on a man in his own home, with a commando-style knife with an eight-inch blade.

“The victim was injured and the potential for more serious injury is obvious.

“That is all against a daunting schedule of previous convictions.

“There is no alternative to a lengthy custodial sentence.

“It is necessary, in order to protect the public from serious harm, to impose an extended sentence.”

Slashed on eye

The court was told Mr Mitchell answered a knock at his door to be confronted by Ferrie pointing a the knife, with an eight-inch blade, at him.

Mr Mitchell was slashed in the eye before managing to grab his attacker’s wrist as the neighbours he had fallen out with stood and watched the incident.

Ferrie, 28, from Dundee, admitted stabbing Mr Mitchell to his injury and permanent disfigurement at Court Street North on December 26 last year.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court Mr Mitchell had a previous dispute with his neighbour, who was injured when “matters came to a head”.

Ferrie was their friend and attacked his victim after he had answered his door.

The neighbours watched as he said: “You’re getting this you f*****g beast.”

Ms Mannion continued: “The accused lunged forward trying to stab him and cut his eye.

“Mr Mitchell managed to grab his wrist and a struggle ensued before Mr Mitchell managed to get away.

“The police got information that the accused was at his partner’s address.

“The accused was traced under the bed.

“Police recovered the weapon and clothing with blood on them.”

The prosecutor told the court that the victim was left with scars around his eye and on his leg.

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “He knows what he did was wrong.

“He accepts this and can only apologise.

“The injuries could have been significantly worse.”

