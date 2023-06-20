Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife

Ryan Ferrie got involved in a neighbour dispute between his friends and his victim.

By Gordon Currie
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
A vicious attacker who stabbed a man in the eye with a lethal commando knife in a neighbour dispute has been handed an extended seven-year sentence.

Ryan Ferrie left Hugh Mitchell scarred for life during the Boxing Day attack, before being found hiding under a bed near the bloodstained knife.

Ferrie was jailed for four years at Dundee Sheriff Court and Sheriff Paul Brown added a further three years extended period to start upon his release.

Sheriff Brown said: “This is a very serious assault on a man in his own home, with a commando-style knife with an eight-inch blade.

“The victim was injured and the potential for more serious injury is obvious.

“That is all against a daunting schedule of previous convictions.

“There is no alternative to a lengthy custodial sentence.

“It is necessary, in order to protect the public from serious harm, to impose an extended sentence.”

Slashed on eye

The court was told Mr Mitchell answered a knock at his door to be confronted by Ferrie pointing a the knife, with an eight-inch blade, at him.

Mr Mitchell was slashed in the eye before managing to grab his attacker’s wrist as the neighbours he had fallen out with stood and watched the incident.

Ferrie, 28, from Dundee, admitted stabbing Mr Mitchell to his injury and permanent disfigurement at Court Street North on December 26 last year.

Court Street North, Dundee
The attack happened on Court Street North.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court Mr Mitchell had a previous dispute with his neighbour, who was injured when “matters came to a head”.

Ferrie was their friend and attacked his victim after he had answered his door.

The neighbours watched as he said: “You’re getting this you f*****g beast.”

Ms Mannion continued: “The accused lunged forward trying to stab him and cut his eye.

“Mr Mitchell managed to grab his wrist and a struggle ensued before Mr Mitchell managed to get away.

“The police got information that the accused was at his partner’s address.

“The accused was traced under the bed.

“Police recovered the weapon and clothing with blood on them.”

The prosecutor told the court that the victim was left with scars around his eye and on his leg.

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “He knows what he did was wrong.

“He accepts this and can only apologise.

“The injuries could have been significantly worse.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

