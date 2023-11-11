Tragic irony of unsung Angus WWI angel’s death recalled on Remembrance weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tragic irony of unsung Angus WWI angel’s death recalled on Remembrance weekend

Helena Bennet from Arbroath was nursing German PoWs in Shropshire when she died in the autumn of 1918.

By Graham Brown
Helena Bennet is honoured on the wall of a memorial chapel in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens. Image: Church of Scotland
Helena Bennet is honoured on the wall of a memorial chapel in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens. Image: Church of Scotland

An Angus nurse who died treating captured German soldiers in an English hospital weeks before Armistice Day would likely have survived if she was deployed to France.

Helena Stewart Bennet from Arbroath was posted to a Prisoner of War camp hospital at Oswestry in Shropshire on September 30 1918.

But the 30-year-old fell ill after an outbreak of influenza and pneumonia there.

She succumbed to illness just 24 days before an agreement to end the fighting was signed.

Arbroath WWI nurse Helena Bennet
Helena Stewart Bennet died weeks before the end of the war. Image: Church of Scotland

In a tragic irony, it’s claimed she would probably have survived had the compassionate young woman ignored her parents’ pleas not to go to the deadly Western Front.

Princes Street Gardens church memorial

On Remembrance weekend, tributes will be paid to the unsung Angus heroine in her home town and the Edinburgh kirk where she is honoured.

Miss Bennet served with Queen Alexandra’s Imperial Military Nursing Service as a staff nurse – part of the British Army – and trained at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

She worshipped at the Parish Church of St Cuthbert in Princes Street Gardens.

Helena Bennet Angus nurse Armistice remembrance
The Rev. Peter Sutton in the city centre church memorial chapel. Image: Church of Scotland

Helena is the only woman to be commemorated on the wall of its memorial chapel, alongside 156 men who fell in the First World War.

Parish minister Rev Peter Sutton will lead remembrance of them on Sunday.

Poignant and compelling story

He described Miss Bennet’s story as poignant and compelling because her parents begged her not to go to the Western Front, one of the main theatres of war.

Mr Sutton, a former Black Watch Captain, said: “Her death is one of the saddest of all because she never served overseas, never witnessed the horrors of the trenches first-hand yet saw the consequences and died in the UK just weeks after enlisting.

“She was a young woman originally from Arbroath who qualified as a nurse and wanted to do her bit.

“It was coming to the end of the war and her parents said ‘whatever you do, please don’t go out to France because we will never see you again’.

“Their wish came true because she was posted to a camp in Shropshire to care for German prisoners of war.

“Tragically, influenza struck the camp, literally a few weeks before Armistice Day, and she, along with many German soldiers, died.

Arbroath WWI nurse remembered in Edinburgh.
Helena Bennet is the only woman named on the wall of the Edinburgh memorial chapel. Image: Church of Scotland

“The irony is she probably would have been safer had she gone to France.

“I think the beautiful thing about her story is that she is an individual, despite the concerns of her parents, which are fully understandable, who decided that she had to go and do her duty.

“As a nurse, she had already decided what sort of person she wanted to be.

“And like modern day healthcare workers, particularly during the pandemic, is a unsung heroine.”

Modern day parallel

He added: “I find her story so poignant because one of my five daughters is currently serving with the mine clearing organisation, Halo Trust, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“Like Helena’s parents, I had that conversation with my daughter – ‘you must do what you think is right for you but stay safe, stay well’.

The Memorial Chapel is the oldest part of the existing church building in Edinburgh.

Crime writer Agatha Christie married her second husband, Max Mallowan, there in a low-key ceremony in 1930.

Mr Sutton said: “None of the names etched on the walls have ranks or status attached to them because they’re all of equal importance in terms of their sacrifice.

“It is rather special to have a female name there because there are very few World War One memorials in Scotland that include the names of women.

Miss Bennet is also remembered with honour at Arbroath Western Cemetery, a Commonwealth War Graves site.

