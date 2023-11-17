Angus pubs and clubs which fail to pay annual fees face fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus pubs and clubs which fail to pay annual fees face fines

Licensing councillors are considering fining repeat offenders who cost the authority time and money chasing overdue fees.

By Graham Brown
Almost £20,000 of annual Angus fees were due after the October deadline. Image: DC Thomson
Almost £20,000 of annual Angus fees were due after the October deadline. Image: DC Thomson

Angus pubs and clubs could be fined for failing to pay their annual licence fees on time.

It comes after almost 70 premises didn’t stump up this year’s dues.

Licensing councillors have warned they are effectively unable to trade without an up-to-date licence.

And they want to look at hitting repeat offenders in the wallet to get the message across.

Almost £20,000 unpaid by deadline

A list of premises which had failed to pay their annual fee by the October 1 deadline was presented to licensing board members.

The fees due totalled almost £20,000.

Renewal is a legal requirement under the Licensing (Scotland) Act.

But every year board members vent their frustration at premises which break the rules.

Last year some fees were still overdue after six months.

The board now want officials to look at direct debit or standing order being made available to the Angus licensed trade.

And legal chiefs have been asked to investigate whether a fine might also be applied.

76p-a-day fee on average

Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig said: “Looking at this list, 20 of the premises have featured again from last year.

“I understand for a lot of business money is tight, but effectively having not paid they’re not licensed.

“On average the licence is £280 a year – that’s 76p a day, which in the grand scheme of things isn’t a huge amount of money.

“Can we introduce a non-compliance fine?”

Non-payers will now be called to a special licensing board meeting in early December.

But board chairman George Meechan admitted many will have paid up by then.

“It’s a fair old pile of licence holders who have not paid their annual fee,” he said.

“We’ve brought the board together and we’re agreeing to hold a hearing.

“What we’ll find quite clearly on December 5 is by that date most of the money will have been paid.

“But we need to go through this and it is costing Angus Council a fair amount of time and money.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Work at Montrose seafront has been ongoing since the end of last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
1,200 TONNES of rock used to shore up storm-hit Montrose seafront
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
18 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
parvovirus at Monifieth beach
Dozens of dogs contract deadly parvovirus infection in Dundee and Angus
Fiddler's Retreat is a popular holiday let in the Angus village of Monikie. Image: Supplied
Angus cul-de-sac Airbnb approved in face of neighbour revolt over 'disruptive' visitors
Sheriff jails man for breaking police officer's leg in Brechin and slams emergency service…
The A92 at Ethiebeaton Roundabout. Image: Google Street View
A92 at Dobbies near Monifieth reopened after flooding closure
The entrance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
NHS Tayside estate staff extend strike over 'second class pay conditions'
Forfar town centre taxi ranks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Decision on Angus taxi fares increase pushed down the road after council cock-up
4
Damage to the central pier of Brechin Bridge. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Bridge to stay shut after being "significantly weakened" by Storm Babet

Conversation