Man, 22, assaulted near Montrose beachfront

Police were called to Montrose’s East Links area after a 22-year-old man was assaulted.

The incident happened between 12.30am and 1am on Friday February 16 on Traill Drive.

The road leads visitors to Montrose’s beachfront area.

Police Scotland has confirmed that the man did not require medical treatment.

Constable Steven Cross said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1496 of Friday 16 February.

“Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”