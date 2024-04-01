Angus mum claims ‘women have vaginas’ comment could now be illegal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus mum claims ‘women have vaginas’ comment could now be illegal

Ex-Abertay student Lisa Keogh was at centre of controversy in 2021 after she said “women have vaginas" during discussion on transgender issues.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lisa Keogh on hate crime bill
Lisa Keogh.

The former Dundee law student at the centre of a free speech row when she declared “women have vaginas” claims the new hate crime bill could have left her with a criminal record.

Lisa Keogh was caught up in controversy in 2021 after she said “women have vaginas” during an Abertay University discussion on transgender issues.

She was later cleared by Abertay following an investigation into claims she made “offensive” remarks.

On the day the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 came into force, the Angus mum-of-two vowed not to be deterred from speaking out.

‘I could have ended up with a criminal record’

Lisa told The Courier: “Had this bill been introduced when I was studying at Abertay, I doubt I would have just been dragged through multiple disciplinary hearings, but I could have been facing a criminal record and quite possibly would have ended up with one.”

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act aims to provide greater protection for victims and communities.

Lisa Keogh hate bill
Lisa Keogh.

It consolidates existing legislation and introduces new offences for threatening or abusive behaviour intended to stir up hatred based on prejudice towards characteristics such as age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Lisa said: “This is a very dangerous bill. How can you define offence? Because I can’t.

“If we can’t define something then how can we legislate on it?

“The bill takes so much more away from us than free speech.”

‘This bill won’t deter me’

She added: “This bill will not deter me, and I hope it doesn’t deter others to speak freely.

“They can’t lock us all up but, ultimately, free speech in Scotland is a thing of the past.

“I love varying opinions, even if I don’t agree with them.

“This isn’t being offensive, this is how we learn to navigate through the world, how we interact and socialise.”

Lisa was reported by classmates at Abertay in 2021 following comments she made during a debate.

They included her remark that “the difference in physical strength of men versus women is a fact”.

Abertay University.

In October the same year, the 31-year-old said she was taking legal action against the university for the stress the controversy caused her.

However, in December 2022 a sheriff dismissed the legal action, saying it had no chance of success.

Lisa initially moved to appeal the decision but she has since dropped her appeal, fearing it would cost too much with no guarantee of success.

Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown said: “Nobody in our society should live in fear and we are committed to building safer communities that live free from hatred and prejudice.

“We know that the impact on those on the receiving end of physical, verbal or online attacks can be traumatic and life-changing.

“This legislation is an essential element of our wider approach to tackling that harm.

“Protections for freedom of expression are built into the legislation passed by Parliament and these new offences have a higher threshold for criminality than the long-standing offence of stirring up racial hatred, which has been in place since 1986.”

Conversation