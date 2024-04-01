Chris Kane over latest injury concern and determined to help Dunfermline’s late play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane over latest injury concern and determined to help Dunfermline’s late play-off push

The on-loan St Johnstone striker netted his second goal for the Pars in the win against Arbroath.

By Iain Collin & Craig Cairns
Arms outstretched, Chris Kane celebrates scoring his second goal for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. as he is joined by Sam Fisher.
Chris Kane (right) celebrates scoring the second goal of his loan at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chris Kane is determined to play a central role in Dunfermline’s play-off bid after shaking off fresh injury concerns.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker netted his second goal for the Pars in Saturday’s topsy-turvy 3-2 victory over Arbroath.

The 29-year-old was playing his second game since sitting out the recent meetings with Airdrie, Raith Rovers and Dundee United due to a calf issue.

It was an injury in the same area, as well as a thigh problem, that helped prolong the double cup winner’s return last year from knee surgery.

Chris Kane bundles in Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s third goal against Arbroath from close range in a crowded six-yard box.
Chris Kane, obscured by the post, bundles in Dunfermline’s third goal against Arbroath. Craig Brown / DAFC.

It is perhaps understandable, then, that the marksman was keen not to take any risks in case he was ruled out for even longer.

However, ‘Kano’ has started the last two matches as the Fifers have strung together three wins for the first time this season.

And, with that welcome hat-trick of victories lifting James McPake’s men into fourth in the table at the weekend, he is eager to enjoy regular football for the first time in almost three years.

“I had a small niggle with my calf, just one of those ones that I needed to manage,” he explained.

“I had that big injury and a lot of time out [at St Johnstone].

Kane wary of being ‘out for longer’

“So, I’m not going to push myself through games if I think that I am going to feel something.

“I have done that before, pushed through and been out for longer.

“But I want to play as many games as I can before the end of the season, keep myself fit and see what happens.”

Kane pounced to force the ball over the line for Dunfermline’s third goal against Arbroath after a Malachi Fagan-Walcott effort had rebounded from the crossbar.

Extending the advantage earned by earlier strikes from Ewan Otoo and Paul Allan, the Pars looked to be cruising to victory.

A delighted Ewan Otoo jumps for joy after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Ewan Otoo (centre) celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, they angered boss McPake with their second-half display as they allowed Arbroath back into the game and wobbled before seeing out the win that moved them into a promotion play-off spot.

But, just three points above Ayr United in seventh, and with Morton (fifth), Airdrie (sixth) and Ayr all enjoying games in hand on the Fifers, Kane accepts they cannot get carried away.

“That is what happens when you start a game well,” he said of Dunfermline’s 3-0 half-time advantage. “When you get that lead it is something to hold on to. Luckily we did.

“There are positives as well as negatives to take from that.

Danger zone

“The positives are three wins in a row and up to fourth, but at the same time we are still only three points off seventh.

“We can’t look at it and think that we are out of the danger zone because [with] a couple of defeats we could be right back down.

“We move on to next week, we want to win that [game] and keep ourselves in that fourth place.”

With just five games left in a rollercoaster season, Dunfermline host Partick Thistle on Saturday and could be back down to fifth given Airdrie travel to face Arbroath on Tuesday night.

Chris Kane raises both arms in the air as he celebrates scoring his first goal for Dunfermline.
Chris Kane (right) netted his first goal for Dunfermline against Ayr United in March. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Whatever happens, Kane – who is out of contract at St Johnstone this summer after penning two short-term deals – is glad he asked to go out on loan.

“I am really enjoying it,” he added. “I wasn’t playing at St Johnstone. They have brought a few strikers in there and so I wasn’t going to get much game-time.

“Speaking to the manager, I said that I needed to get game-time and go out and play. I’m delighted to get the opportunity here and I’m loving my time.

“I am always delighted to score a goal, even if it’s from a yard out. I’m delighted to get that and 3-0 makes it harder for them to come back.

“Hopefully there will be many more.”

