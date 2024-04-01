Chris Kane over latest injury concern and determined to help Dunfermline’s late play-off push

Chris Kane is determined to play a central role in Dunfermline’s play-off bid after shaking off fresh injury concerns.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker netted his second goal for the Pars in Saturday’s topsy-turvy 3-2 victory over Arbroath.

The 29-year-old was playing his second game since sitting out the recent meetings with Airdrie, Raith Rovers and Dundee United due to a calf issue.

It was an injury in the same area, as well as a thigh problem, that helped prolong the double cup winner’s return last year from knee surgery.

It is perhaps understandable, then, that the marksman was keen not to take any risks in case he was ruled out for even longer.

However, ‘Kano’ has started the last two matches as the Fifers have strung together three wins for the first time this season.

And, with that welcome hat-trick of victories lifting James McPake’s men into fourth in the table at the weekend, he is eager to enjoy regular football for the first time in almost three years.

“I had a small niggle with my calf, just one of those ones that I needed to manage,” he explained.

“I had that big injury and a lot of time out [at St Johnstone].

Kane wary of being ‘out for longer’

“So, I’m not going to push myself through games if I think that I am going to feel something.

“I have done that before, pushed through and been out for longer.

“But I want to play as many games as I can before the end of the season, keep myself fit and see what happens.”

Kane pounced to force the ball over the line for Dunfermline’s third goal against Arbroath after a Malachi Fagan-Walcott effort had rebounded from the crossbar.

Extending the advantage earned by earlier strikes from Ewan Otoo and Paul Allan, the Pars looked to be cruising to victory.

However, they angered boss McPake with their second-half display as they allowed Arbroath back into the game and wobbled before seeing out the win that moved them into a promotion play-off spot.

But, just three points above Ayr United in seventh, and with Morton (fifth), Airdrie (sixth) and Ayr all enjoying games in hand on the Fifers, Kane accepts they cannot get carried away.

“That is what happens when you start a game well,” he said of Dunfermline’s 3-0 half-time advantage. “When you get that lead it is something to hold on to. Luckily we did.

“There are positives as well as negatives to take from that.

Danger zone

“The positives are three wins in a row and up to fourth, but at the same time we are still only three points off seventh.

“We can’t look at it and think that we are out of the danger zone because [with] a couple of defeats we could be right back down.

“We move on to next week, we want to win that [game] and keep ourselves in that fourth place.”

With just five games left in a rollercoaster season, Dunfermline host Partick Thistle on Saturday and could be back down to fifth given Airdrie travel to face Arbroath on Tuesday night.

Whatever happens, Kane – who is out of contract at St Johnstone this summer after penning two short-term deals – is glad he asked to go out on loan.

“I am really enjoying it,” he added. “I wasn’t playing at St Johnstone. They have brought a few strikers in there and so I wasn’t going to get much game-time.

“Speaking to the manager, I said that I needed to get game-time and go out and play. I’m delighted to get the opportunity here and I’m loving my time.

“I am always delighted to score a goal, even if it’s from a yard out. I’m delighted to get that and 3-0 makes it harder for them to come back.

“Hopefully there will be many more.”