Angus Planning Ahead: Carnoustie links flats and Forfar recycling centre staff base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Planning Ahead: Carnoustie links flats and Forfar recycling centre staff base

The latest Planning Ahead round-up of Angus applications also includes revised Arbroath solar farm plans and the go-ahead for a massage studio in Birkhill.

By Graham Brown
Shops and flats are proposed for a vacant hotel site at Links Parade in Carnoustie. Image: GFiveThree Architects
Shops and flats are proposed for a vacant hotel site at Links Parade in Carnoustie. Image: GFiveThree Architects

Re-drawn plans have come forward for a former hotel site beside the Championship course at Carnoustie.

It is the latest attempt to develop land where the Links, or Glencoe Hotel, stood.

In September 2023, councillors dismissed an appeal over the refusal of plans for eight flats there.

Carnoustie Links Parade planning application
The four-storey block would overlook the 18th green of Carnoustie’s Championship course. Image: GFiveThree Architects

It followed objections from Sepa and Angus Council’s roads department because of flood fears.

The Quattro Group has now submitted a revised scheme for six flats above two ground floor retail units.

Forfar recycling centre staff facilities

Angus Council wants to put new staff space on the site of Forfar recycling centre.

The authority has submitted at plan for a two-storey modular building at the Queenswell Road facility.

Forfar recycling centre staff facilities.
How the staff unit at Forfar recycling centre would look. Image: Angus Council

The welfare unit would be near the site exit and close to the current general waste skips.

Plans show a ground floor canteen and WC.

The first floor will have a training room and office.

Arbroath solar farm scheme tweaked

An Arbroath farmer has altered a solar farm scheme in response to community concerns.

Plans for the Denfield Farm development were first lodged a year ago.

Applicant Peter Stirling has now made changes to the design of the 12.5MW solar array and 7MW battery storage scheme.

Denfield solar farm scheme near Arbroath.
The Denfield Farm site looking south towards Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects

Solar panels would cover just over 50 acres of the 80-acre site to the north of the town.

They would be located in three areas on the greenfield site.

Buffer zones and landscape screening are proposed to reduce the solar farm’s visual impact for houses nearby.

Birkhill massage studio

A massage studio is to be created in a Birkhill garden.

Laura Kennedy sought permission to site the 32 sq.m. single storey wooden cabin at the rear of her house in Hill Terrace.

It will be used for around five hours a day and only operate between 9am and 8pm. No-one else will be employed in the studio.

Birkhill garden massage studio.
The massage studio will be situated in the rear garden at Hill Terrace. Image: Supplied

There were no objections to the application.

Officials said: “The proposed business is small scale and doesn’t include the use of any machinery or equipment likely to give rise to unacceptable amenity impacts.

“The use is not of a scale which would not generate significant footfall.”

Approval was granted under delegated powers.

Five-house bid for Farnell farm steading site

A farm steading near Brechin could finally be developed after more than 20 years.

Mains of Farnell has fallen into a state of ruin since planning permission was first granted for new homes in 2003.

It has been in Scotland’s buildings at risk register since 2009. Architects say the structure is now beyond saving.

Mains of Farnell farm steading planning application.
The design layout for Mains of Farnell. Image: Archid Architects

The latest proposal to come forward is for five detached properties.

Four of the four-bedroom homes would be set on the cleared steading site. The fifth would be built behind an existing roadside cottage.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Carnoustie holiday let flat approved

Change of use permission has been granted to turn a seafront Carnoustie flat into a holiday let.

The property on Links Parade is just yards from Carnoustie Golf Hotel and the famous Championship course.

Links Parade flats in Carnoustie.
Dalhousie Court looks towards Carnoustie Golf Hotel and the town’s Championship links. Image: Google

Neighbours in the Dalhousie Court block objected to the plan for the two-bedroom flat on the first floor.

They claimed approval of the short-term let application would be “wholly detrimental” to elderly and vulnerable residents in the block.

Angus planning officials had recommended conditional approval of the application and it was unanimously backed by councillors.

Arbroath council offices to become housing

Angus Council’s former housing office in Arbroath is to be turned into 19 flats.

Local developer Mayara Agnes will also build a new four-bedroom house in the overspill car park of Dewar House.

The Hill Terrace office block is next to Arbroath library. It was closed by the council several years ago.

Dewar House former council offices in Arbroath.
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google

But neighbours raised a number of objections to the flats scheme.

They raised concerns about the storage of recycling bins for the new flats. And access to the site off Dewar Lane was described as “an accident waiting to happen”.

Development standards councillors unanimously granted approval.

Glamping pods move approved

A successful glamping business on the Angus coast has been given the green light to relocate two of its popular pods.

Ethie Mains near Lunan Bay operates two cottages and three pods.

It applied for permission to bring two of the glamping units closer to the cottages and farmhouse.

There will be hedgerow and wildflower planting around the new location at Ethiehaven.

Officials who approved the scheme under delegated powers said access and parking were acceptable.

They added: “The proposal is generally compatible with policies and the council’s approach for holiday accommodation in the rural area.”

These are the Angus Council planning portal links to the applications.

Carnoustie links retail/flats plan

Forfar recycling centre staff facilities

Arbroath solar farm

Birkhill massage studio

Farnell farm steading houses

Carnoustie holiday let flat

Dewar House flats

Ethie glamping pods

 

Conversation