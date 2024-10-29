Angus Planning Ahead: Carnoustie links flats and Forfar recycling centre staff base

Re-drawn plans have come forward for a former hotel site beside the Championship course at Carnoustie.

It is the latest attempt to develop land where the Links, or Glencoe Hotel, stood.

In September 2023, councillors dismissed an appeal over the refusal of plans for eight flats there.

It followed objections from Sepa and Angus Council’s roads department because of flood fears.

The Quattro Group has now submitted a revised scheme for six flats above two ground floor retail units.

Forfar recycling centre staff facilities

Angus Council wants to put new staff space on the site of Forfar recycling centre.

The authority has submitted at plan for a two-storey modular building at the Queenswell Road facility.

The welfare unit would be near the site exit and close to the current general waste skips.

Plans show a ground floor canteen and WC.

The first floor will have a training room and office.

Arbroath solar farm scheme tweaked

An Arbroath farmer has altered a solar farm scheme in response to community concerns.

Plans for the Denfield Farm development were first lodged a year ago.

Applicant Peter Stirling has now made changes to the design of the 12.5MW solar array and 7MW battery storage scheme.

Solar panels would cover just over 50 acres of the 80-acre site to the north of the town.

They would be located in three areas on the greenfield site.

Buffer zones and landscape screening are proposed to reduce the solar farm’s visual impact for houses nearby.

Birkhill massage studio

A massage studio is to be created in a Birkhill garden.

Laura Kennedy sought permission to site the 32 sq.m. single storey wooden cabin at the rear of her house in Hill Terrace.

It will be used for around five hours a day and only operate between 9am and 8pm. No-one else will be employed in the studio.

There were no objections to the application.

Officials said: “The proposed business is small scale and doesn’t include the use of any machinery or equipment likely to give rise to unacceptable amenity impacts.

“The use is not of a scale which would not generate significant footfall.”

Approval was granted under delegated powers.

Five-house bid for Farnell farm steading site

A farm steading near Brechin could finally be developed after more than 20 years.

Mains of Farnell has fallen into a state of ruin since planning permission was first granted for new homes in 2003.

It has been in Scotland’s buildings at risk register since 2009. Architects say the structure is now beyond saving.

The latest proposal to come forward is for five detached properties.

Four of the four-bedroom homes would be set on the cleared steading site. The fifth would be built behind an existing roadside cottage.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Carnoustie holiday let flat approved

Change of use permission has been granted to turn a seafront Carnoustie flat into a holiday let.

The property on Links Parade is just yards from Carnoustie Golf Hotel and the famous Championship course.

Neighbours in the Dalhousie Court block objected to the plan for the two-bedroom flat on the first floor.

They claimed approval of the short-term let application would be “wholly detrimental” to elderly and vulnerable residents in the block.

Angus planning officials had recommended conditional approval of the application and it was unanimously backed by councillors.

Arbroath council offices to become housing

Angus Council’s former housing office in Arbroath is to be turned into 19 flats.

Local developer Mayara Agnes will also build a new four-bedroom house in the overspill car park of Dewar House.

The Hill Terrace office block is next to Arbroath library. It was closed by the council several years ago.

But neighbours raised a number of objections to the flats scheme.

They raised concerns about the storage of recycling bins for the new flats. And access to the site off Dewar Lane was described as “an accident waiting to happen”.

Development standards councillors unanimously granted approval.

Glamping pods move approved

A successful glamping business on the Angus coast has been given the green light to relocate two of its popular pods.

Ethie Mains near Lunan Bay operates two cottages and three pods.

It applied for permission to bring two of the glamping units closer to the cottages and farmhouse.

There will be hedgerow and wildflower planting around the new location at Ethiehaven.

Officials who approved the scheme under delegated powers said access and parking were acceptable.

They added: “The proposal is generally compatible with policies and the council’s approach for holiday accommodation in the rural area.”

These are the Angus Council planning portal links to the applications.

Carnoustie links retail/flats plan

Forfar recycling centre staff facilities

Arbroath solar farm

Birkhill massage studio

Farnell farm steading houses

Carnoustie holiday let flat

Dewar House flats

Ethie glamping pods