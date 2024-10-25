Luxury Carnoustie links Airbnb-style flat approved in face of neighbour revolt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Luxury Carnoustie links Airbnb-style flat approved in face of neighbour revolt

Opponents of the holiday home near Carnoustie's Championship golf course lodged a petition against the short-term let planning application.

By Graham Brown
Dalhousie Court looks towards Carnoustie Golf Hotel and the town's Championship links. Image: Google
Dalhousie Court looks towards Carnoustie Golf Hotel and the town's Championship links. Image: Google

A luxury Airbnb-style operator has won permission for a seafront flat yards from Carnoustie’s world-famous golf links.

But the firm came under fire from neighbours in the Dalhousie Court block who say their peaceful lives have already been disrupted by visitors.

Lotus Stays had to apply for planning permission for the first-floor flat on Links Parade under new holiday let rules.

The firm said a local management firm will look after the two-bed property.

Carnoustie golf links.
Carnoustie is a world-renowned venue in golf. Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It can accommodate up to four guests and the minimum stay is three nights.

And the company will use sound monitoring equipment to make sure neighbours are not disturbed.

Angus Council planning officials recommended conditional approval of the application.

‘Vulnerable’ residents in Dalhousie Court block

But it drew seven letters of objection and a petition signed by other residents in the block.

One said: “The majority of owners are retired, vulnerable or disabled or a combination of all three.

“They feel safe because of the neighbourly behaviour of fellow residents.

“It is clear from the behaviour so far of the owners of No. 67 that they do not care anything about this neighbourhood.

“The granting of change of use from residential to commercial property for STL (short-term let) would be wholly detrimental to the residents and to the development as a whole.”

Councillors heard there are already other holiday lets nearby, but not in the block of flats at Dalhousie Court.

Councillor Lloyd Melville said: “When it comes to short-term lets we need to strike the right balance.

“There’s clearly a demand in Carnoustie for good reason.

“Short-term lets need to be licensed now which does act as a secondary degree of control.”

But Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno had sympathy with the residents.

“These were high value flats when they first came out,” she said.

“It was luxury ownership and obviously they’ll see more people staying there that they’re not familiar with.

“For a lot of people this is their last home and they know their neighbour.

“It’s something we might have to look at in the future.”

Development standards committee members unanimously approved the application.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus nurse Shona Middleton
Angus nurses lose out on nearly £50k after six-year pay row with NHS Tayside
Bob Christie coached Team Scotland's paralympic bowlers to Birmingham 2022 success. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Top Angus coach Bob hopes Glasgow 2026 will bring repeat of para bowls goldrush
Representatives gathered at Links House for the community benefit fund cheques presentation. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
Latest round of Carnoustie Links benefits takes community windfall past £500k
Storm Babet Climate Change
ALASDAIR CLARK: Storm Babet response shows Scotland not serious about climate change consequences
The Denfield Farm site lies to the north of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects
Plans redrawn for 80-acre Arbroath solar farm near Condor Royal Marines base
The damaged car on Dundee Street, Carnoustie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Car destroyed after being set on fire in Carnoustie
Laurie Taylor
Woman said child 'deserved to die' during life-threatening Angus attack
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar speed campaigners' call for extra safety measures bumped on
3
The Marina in Arbroath.
Former Arbroath fish and chip shop reopening as Latin American and Mexican restaurant
Farmland west of Forfar is earmarked for the solar scheme. Image: BLC Energy
Plans revealed for 100,000-panel Forfar solar farm with capacity to power 16,500 homes
3

Conversation