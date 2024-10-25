Luxury Carnoustie links Airbnb-style flat approved in face of neighbour revolt

A luxury Airbnb-style operator has won permission for a seafront flat yards from Carnoustie’s world-famous golf links.

But the firm came under fire from neighbours in the Dalhousie Court block who say their peaceful lives have already been disrupted by visitors.

Lotus Stays had to apply for planning permission for the first-floor flat on Links Parade under new holiday let rules.

The firm said a local management firm will look after the two-bed property.

It can accommodate up to four guests and the minimum stay is three nights.

And the company will use sound monitoring equipment to make sure neighbours are not disturbed.

Angus Council planning officials recommended conditional approval of the application.

‘Vulnerable’ residents in Dalhousie Court block

But it drew seven letters of objection and a petition signed by other residents in the block.

One said: “The majority of owners are retired, vulnerable or disabled or a combination of all three.

“They feel safe because of the neighbourly behaviour of fellow residents.

“It is clear from the behaviour so far of the owners of No. 67 that they do not care anything about this neighbourhood.

“The granting of change of use from residential to commercial property for STL (short-term let) would be wholly detrimental to the residents and to the development as a whole.”

Councillors heard there are already other holiday lets nearby, but not in the block of flats at Dalhousie Court.

Councillor Lloyd Melville said: “When it comes to short-term lets we need to strike the right balance.

“There’s clearly a demand in Carnoustie for good reason.

“Short-term lets need to be licensed now which does act as a secondary degree of control.”

But Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno had sympathy with the residents.

“These were high value flats when they first came out,” she said.

“It was luxury ownership and obviously they’ll see more people staying there that they’re not familiar with.

“For a lot of people this is their last home and they know their neighbour.

“It’s something we might have to look at in the future.”

Development standards committee members unanimously approved the application.