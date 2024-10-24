Latest round of Carnoustie Links benefits takes community windfall past £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest round of Carnoustie Links benefits takes community windfall past £500k

The latest Carnoustie Links community benefits fund donations also marked the 10th anniversary of the charitable programme.

By Graham Brown
Representatives gathered at Links House for the community benefit fund cheques presentation. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
Representatives gathered at Links House for the community benefit fund cheques presentation. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links

Almost £120,000 of support for local causes has taken Carnoustie Links’ community benefits scheme past the half a million pounds mark in a decade of success.

Links House hosted the latest presentation evening where a string of local groups received vital cash.

It included £30,000 to Carnoustie Panmure Football Club. The money will help complete new changing rooms, kitchen facilities and toilets at Oswald Park.

And volunteers working to restore a historic Carnoustie right-of-way received a valuable windfall.

The Friends of the Fairy Steps have been working on the route from Panbride to Muirdrum.

Carnoustie Fairy Steps path restoration project.
The historic Fairy Steps path has been at the centre of a major restoration project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In April the group landed almost £20,000 of lottery cash. Now the Links money will be crucial to completing the project.

The community benefits scheme was set up to support local projects which promote education, health, wellbeing and sports development.

Legacy of lasting benefit for local causes

Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “I am extremely proud that the continued success of Carnoustie Golf Links to attract visitors from all over the world has enabled us to award over £500,000 directly to the people and organisations who need it the most, right here in our local community.

“By partnering with local stakeholders, Carnoustie Golf Links ensures that its contributions make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people and communities it serves.

Councillor David Cheape said: “This latest round of financial awards will provide a lasting benefit to many of the successful applicants.

“We are happy to support them in their current endeavours and wish them continued success.”

Links House in Carnoustie.
Links House HQ of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The presentation evening also gave the links committee the opportunity to shine a light on other initiatives.

Those include its junior golf development programme involving almost 400 local youngsters.

And the community is being encouraged to continue its involvement in environmental projects such as a recent BioBlitz event.

It also supports health and wellbeing programmes, including Carnoustie Golf Memories. The dementia support group receives venue space and access to the indoor golf performance centre.

Mr Wells added: “Each of these initiatives underscores Carnoustie Golf Links’ mission to not only provide world-leading golfing experiences but also to contribute to the social and environmental wellbeing of the region.”

Links consultation outcome due soon

It comes as the links committee and people of Carnoustie await the outcome of the public consultation into proposals to transform how the world-famous asset is run.

Angus Council mounted the public engagement last autumn.

The plans involve ending the current lease for the council-owned courses to transfer responsibility to new operator.

Links chiefs say change – and major investment – is vital if the Angus venue is to continue to secure global golfing events such as The Open Championship.

