Latest round of Carnoustie Links benefits takes community windfall past £500k

Almost £120,000 of support for local causes has taken Carnoustie Links’ community benefits scheme past the half a million pounds mark in a decade of success.

Links House hosted the latest presentation evening where a string of local groups received vital cash.

It included £30,000 to Carnoustie Panmure Football Club. The money will help complete new changing rooms, kitchen facilities and toilets at Oswald Park.

And volunteers working to restore a historic Carnoustie right-of-way received a valuable windfall.

The Friends of the Fairy Steps have been working on the route from Panbride to Muirdrum.

In April the group landed almost £20,000 of lottery cash. Now the Links money will be crucial to completing the project.

The community benefits scheme was set up to support local projects which promote education, health, wellbeing and sports development.

Legacy of lasting benefit for local causes

Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “I am extremely proud that the continued success of Carnoustie Golf Links to attract visitors from all over the world has enabled us to award over £500,000 directly to the people and organisations who need it the most, right here in our local community.

“By partnering with local stakeholders, Carnoustie Golf Links ensures that its contributions make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people and communities it serves.

Councillor David Cheape said: “This latest round of financial awards will provide a lasting benefit to many of the successful applicants.

“We are happy to support them in their current endeavours and wish them continued success.”

The presentation evening also gave the links committee the opportunity to shine a light on other initiatives.

Those include its junior golf development programme involving almost 400 local youngsters.

And the community is being encouraged to continue its involvement in environmental projects such as a recent BioBlitz event.

It also supports health and wellbeing programmes, including Carnoustie Golf Memories. The dementia support group receives venue space and access to the indoor golf performance centre.

Mr Wells added: “Each of these initiatives underscores Carnoustie Golf Links’ mission to not only provide world-leading golfing experiences but also to contribute to the social and environmental wellbeing of the region.”

Links consultation outcome due soon

It comes as the links committee and people of Carnoustie await the outcome of the public consultation into proposals to transform how the world-famous asset is run.

Angus Council mounted the public engagement last autumn.

The plans involve ending the current lease for the council-owned courses to transfer responsibility to new operator.

Links chiefs say change – and major investment – is vital if the Angus venue is to continue to secure global golfing events such as The Open Championship.