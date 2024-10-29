New Forfar housing: Where does 245-house Guild Homes refusal leave the town?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Forfar housing: Where does 245-house Guild Homes refusal leave the town?

The locally-based housebuilder is one of three developers eyeing the westerly expansion of Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Forfar's growth will now focus on Westfield. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar's growth will now focus on Westfield. Image: Paul Reid

The Scottish Government’s refusal of 245 new houses for Forfar developer Guild Homes has set a clear marker over the pace of town expansion.

Three years after the local housebuilder launched a bid to double the size of its Strathmore Fields development, an appeal reporter has said no – for the second time.

But where does the Turfbeg West decision leave the planned expansion of the town?

Here we look at some of the key factors in the Guild Homes decision and where new Forfar homes might be built.

Guild Homes site not allocated for housing

The fatal factor in the Guild Homes proposal was the planned site being outside the Forfar development boundary.

Whilst the Garth Farm land is adjacent to the company’s popular Strathmore Fields development, it was not allocated for housing in the 2016 Angus Local Development Plan (ALDP).

The ALDP set out a 10-year strategy for development across Angus. And the plan is not due to be updated until 2029/30.

Garth Farm land on the west side of Forfar.
The land at Garth Farm will not be allocated for housing until at least 2029. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But the appeal reporter rejected Guild Homes’ view there is a lacuna, or gap, in allocated and deliverable Angus housing land.

And he also highlighted design flaws in the Turfbeg West scheme.

So the slice of land between Strathmore Fields and the Forfar bypass appears to be off limits for development until the next decade at least.

Where will Forfar expand?

The main target area for new housebuilding is at Westfield.

Farmland there has been allocated for development.

But it also hasn’t been without its issues in terms of planned development.

Muir Homes was previously refused permission for more than 150 houses at the north end of the site.

And, similar to the Guild Homes scheme, the project’s design came in for criticism.

Scotia Homes had its sights set on land nearer Slatefield.

But as part of that project it wanted to close the A90 Lochlands junction to Forfar-bound traffic.

Lochlands junction on the A90 dual carriageway.
Lochlands junction at the south end of the Forfar bypass. Image: Google

That proposal was lodged with Angus Council in July 2023. And Transport Scotland is yet to to offer its view on the idea.

But many have given an opinion on the scheme.

More than 100 objections include those from Forfar Community Council and Guild Homes director Mark Guild.

Competing firms combine

However, the blueprint for Westfield development was overtaken by a change of approach earlier this year.

Instead of their competing bids, Muir and Scotia joined forces to bring forward a combined scheme for around 300 homes.

The plans were revealed in a proposal of application notice this summer.

Housing site at Westfield in Forfar.
The combined site would extend existing Westfield housing. Image: Muir Homes/Scotia Homes

Two public consultation events have been held.

The firms will now consider feedback from those before any detailed designs are put forward for consideration by councillors.

And the traffic question of whether the housing is served by Lochlands, the A94 Glamis Road – or both – is likely to be a key question.

Major development around the edge of Forfar therefore looks unlikely to happen in the immediate future.

