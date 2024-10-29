New Forfar housing: Where does 245-house Guild Homes refusal leave the town?

The Scottish Government’s refusal of 245 new houses for Forfar developer Guild Homes has set a clear marker over the pace of town expansion.

Three years after the local housebuilder launched a bid to double the size of its Strathmore Fields development, an appeal reporter has said no – for the second time.

But where does the Turfbeg West decision leave the planned expansion of the town?

Here we look at some of the key factors in the Guild Homes decision and where new Forfar homes might be built.

Guild Homes site not allocated for housing

The fatal factor in the Guild Homes proposal was the planned site being outside the Forfar development boundary.

Whilst the Garth Farm land is adjacent to the company’s popular Strathmore Fields development, it was not allocated for housing in the 2016 Angus Local Development Plan (ALDP).

The ALDP set out a 10-year strategy for development across Angus. And the plan is not due to be updated until 2029/30.

But the appeal reporter rejected Guild Homes’ view there is a lacuna, or gap, in allocated and deliverable Angus housing land.

And he also highlighted design flaws in the Turfbeg West scheme.

So the slice of land between Strathmore Fields and the Forfar bypass appears to be off limits for development until the next decade at least.

Where will Forfar expand?

The main target area for new housebuilding is at Westfield.

Farmland there has been allocated for development.

But it also hasn’t been without its issues in terms of planned development.

Muir Homes was previously refused permission for more than 150 houses at the north end of the site.

And, similar to the Guild Homes scheme, the project’s design came in for criticism.

Scotia Homes had its sights set on land nearer Slatefield.

But as part of that project it wanted to close the A90 Lochlands junction to Forfar-bound traffic.

That proposal was lodged with Angus Council in July 2023. And Transport Scotland is yet to to offer its view on the idea.

But many have given an opinion on the scheme.

More than 100 objections include those from Forfar Community Council and Guild Homes director Mark Guild.

Competing firms combine

However, the blueprint for Westfield development was overtaken by a change of approach earlier this year.

Instead of their competing bids, Muir and Scotia joined forces to bring forward a combined scheme for around 300 homes.

The plans were revealed in a proposal of application notice this summer.

Two public consultation events have been held.

The firms will now consider feedback from those before any detailed designs are put forward for consideration by councillors.

And the traffic question of whether the housing is served by Lochlands, the A94 Glamis Road – or both – is likely to be a key question.

Major development around the edge of Forfar therefore looks unlikely to happen in the immediate future.