News / Courts

Pensioner guilty of abusing siblings in Perthshire and Angus for nearly a decade

By Gordon Currie
July 23 2021, 3.50pm Updated: July 23 2021, 3.52pm
Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court

A 74-year-old man has been locked up after a jury found him guilty of carrying out sex attacks on a brother and sister for almost a decade.

The jury at Perth Sheriff Court found Alan Williams guilty of all three charges he faced and he was remanded in custody.

The court heard that he carried out lewd and indecent behaviour against the children in Perthshire and Angus between June 1999 and June 2008.

Williams, of Walker Court, Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, started abusing the boy when he was just seven years old.

He was found guilty of attacking him on numerous occasions between 1999 and 2005 by pulling down his clothing and rubbing his genitals against the boy’s naked buttocks.

Some of the abuse happened in Blairgowrie.

He was found guilty of pinning the boy down, striking him on the buttocks, pushing him out of a bed and carrying out an invasive sex act, all to his injury.

The offences took place in Glenisla, Blairgowrie and Friockheim, Angus.

Williams was also found guilty of two further charges relating to sexual assaults on the girl, who was aged nine when the first incident took place in June 2004.

He was convicted of two charges of serious sexual assaults upon the girl on various occasions until 2008.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for the preparation of reports.

