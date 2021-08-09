Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Tayside Tesco boss posed as child on Snapchat to send filth to youngsters

By Gordon Currie
August 9 2021, 12.21pm Updated: August 9 2021, 3.25pm
Steven Gibson posed as a child on Snapchat
Steven Gibson posed as a child on Snapchat

A supermarket manager scoured social media to hunt down local children he could bombard with graphic sexual images and conversation.

50-year-old Steven Gibson trawled through Facebook to find young girls near his home and then posed as a child to lure them onto a Snapchat group he set up.

Father-of-one Gibson, who faces being sacked by Tesco, sent cartoon images of characters from TV show Family Guy to the 12 and 13-year-old members of the group.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]