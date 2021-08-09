Tayside Tesco boss posed as child on Snapchat to send filth to youngsters

A supermarket manager scoured social media to hunt down local children he could bombard with graphic sexual images and conversation.

50-year-old Steven Gibson trawled through Facebook to find young girls near his home and then posed as a child to lure them onto a Snapchat group he set up.

Father-of-one Gibson, who faces being sacked by Tesco, sent cartoon images of characters from TV show Family Guy to the 12 and 13-year-old members of the group.