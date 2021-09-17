Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Fife rapist, 33, faces prison for attacking women since he was a teenager

By Dave Finlay
September 17 2021, 4.00pm
blogger breached Salmond rules

An “angry man” who brutalised and raped women in a catalogue of violence faces a lengthy jail sentence.

Philip Wight began assaulting women when he targeted a teenager before going on to attack three others, two of whom he raped.

Wight, 33, who has an extensive criminal record, had denied a string of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of 10 offences – four rapes and six assaults against females.

Judge Lord Beckett said to jurors a prison sentence would be imposed and added: “The court has to think very carefully about how to protect the public from Mr Wight in future.”

Wight started offending between 2002 and 2006 at addresses in Glenrothes, when he attacked a girl who was just 15 at the beginning of the violence.

He shouted and swore at her and struck her on the head and body and kicked her on the head and threw a shoe at her.

He went on to commit further attacks on a woman in houses in Glenrothes and Burntisland, between 2009 and 2011 and went on rape her.

The woman, now aged 41, said: “He used to become angry and violent. He was just an angry man.”

She told the court: “On one occasion he took my face and pulled it down a gravel wall.

“He would just degrade me and call me names.”

Wight’s offending continued until March 2019 when he assaulted another woman and raped her.

Sentence on Wight, from Glenrothes, was deferred for the preparation of a background report.

He was remanded in custody.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]