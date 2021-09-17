Fife rapist, 33, faces prison for attacking women since he was a teenager

An “angry man” who brutalised and raped women in a catalogue of violence faces a lengthy jail sentence.

Philip Wight began assaulting women when he targeted a teenager before going on to attack three others, two of whom he raped.

Wight, 33, who has an extensive criminal record, had denied a string of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of 10 offences – four rapes and six assaults against females.

Judge Lord Beckett said to jurors a prison sentence would be imposed and added: “The court has to think very carefully about how to protect the public from Mr Wight in future.”

Wight started offending between 2002 and 2006 at addresses in Glenrothes, when he attacked a girl who was just 15 at the beginning of the violence.

He shouted and swore at her and struck her on the head and body and kicked her on the head and threw a shoe at her.

He went on to commit further attacks on a woman in houses in Glenrothes and Burntisland, between 2009 and 2011 and went on rape her.

The woman, now aged 41, said: “He used to become angry and violent. He was just an angry man.”

She told the court: “On one occasion he took my face and pulled it down a gravel wall.

“He would just degrade me and call me names.”

Wight’s offending continued until March 2019 when he assaulted another woman and raped her.

Sentence on Wight, from Glenrothes, was deferred for the preparation of a background report.

He was remanded in custody.