Man brandished machete at nine-year-olds for playing dodgeball in Dundee

Children playing dodgeball in Dundee had a machete brandished at them by an irate resident, who accused them of being too loud.

Wiktor Kryzan pulled out the weapon and made a “stabbing” motion to the nine-year-old boys from his window on Yeaman’s Lane, Dundee.

The 36-year-old – who had a chainsaw confiscated in 2018 – is awaiting sentence after he admitted causing the children fear or alarm on October 7.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the two boys and two other friends were playing dodgeball at around 5.15pm on the day in question.

Kryzan opened his kitchen window and told the children to “shut the f*** up.”

Prosecutor Rachel Hill said: “One of the witnesses replied that the accused should not talk to them like that.

“The accused thereafter presented a machete out of his kitchen window and used it in a stabbing motion towards the two complainers.

“The accused then withdrew his arm back into the flat.”

‘Yeah, but I was in my house’

The terrified youngsters believed Kryzan was coming into the street so they quickly fled the scene.

Police were contacted and after searching Kryzan’s flat, they discovered the weapon in a sleeve.

He replied: “Yeah, but I was in my house,” after being cautioned and charged.

Kryzan pled guilty to acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and brandishing a machete when he appeared from custody.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Kryzan until November for social work reports to be prepared.

He was released on bail.