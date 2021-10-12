Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man brandished machete at nine-year-olds for playing dodgeball in Dundee

By Ciaran Shanks
October 12 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 12 2021, 9.57am
The youngsters were playing dodgeball before the terrifying incident

Children playing dodgeball in Dundee had a machete brandished at them by an irate resident, who accused them of being too loud.

Wiktor Kryzan pulled out the weapon and made a “stabbing” motion to the nine-year-old boys from his window on Yeaman’s Lane, Dundee.

The 36-year-old – who had a chainsaw confiscated in 2018 – is awaiting sentence after he admitted causing the children fear or alarm on October 7.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the two boys and two other friends were playing dodgeball at around 5.15pm on the day in question.

Kryzan opened his kitchen window and told the children to “shut the f*** up.”

Prosecutor Rachel Hill said: “One of the witnesses replied that the accused should not talk to them like that.

“The accused thereafter presented a machete out of his kitchen window and used it in a stabbing motion towards the two complainers.

“The accused then withdrew his arm back into the flat.”

‘Yeah, but I was in my house’

The terrified youngsters believed Kryzan was coming into the street so they quickly fled the scene.

Police were contacted and after searching Kryzan’s flat, they discovered the weapon in a sleeve.

He replied: “Yeah, but I was in my house,” after being cautioned and charged.

Kryzan pled guilty to acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and brandishing a machete when he appeared from custody.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Kryzan until November for social work reports to be prepared.

He was released on bail.

