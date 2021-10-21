Man climbed onto Fife flyover and sent chilling Snapchat suicide threat to ex-girlfriend

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Cardenden man filmed himself climbing onto a flyover at a major Fife road and then told his ex he was going to jump from it.

Jordan Gilfillan sent the chilling footage to the woman over Snapchat after she ended their relationship.

She rushed to the area only to find it deserted before Gilfillin sent her an ominous message stating: “Glad to see you care”.

In a separate incident the 23-year-old struck her with a wellington boot.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told Dunfermline Sheriff Court that Gilfillan’s partner ended the on/off relationship because she became unhappy.

“The accused didn’t take this well and stated to the complainer that he would end his life,” said Ms Currie.

“At that point he sent a Snapchat video showing him walking to a flyover on the A92 at Cardenden and climbing over the railings.

“At that time he sent a text message stating: ‘I won’t be here by tea time’.

“The complainer then proceeded to attend at the area where the accused sent the video from but there was no one there.

“She then received a message from the accused saying: ‘I’m home now. Glad to see you care’.”

Struck with force

In another incident Gilfillan had been at the complainer’s house when an argument broke out.

Gilfillan was holding a young child when he attacked his ex with a wellington boot.

Ms Currie said: “The accused swung one of the boots with force, which struck the complainer and left a red mark on her cheek.”

She said Gilfillan was thrown out of the property but returned later.

Solicitor Lee Quimseh, defending, said Gilfillan was unsure if the relationship would be rekindled or was definitely at an end.

He said that while he accepted his behaviour, issues had been caused by the complainer drinking to excess.

Gilfillan, of Carden Castle Park, Cardenden, admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards his ex at addresses in the town between April 2019 and January 2021.

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.