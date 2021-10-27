Suspended SNP MP accused in court of breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has been accused in court of travelling from Glasgow to London in the knowledge she had symptoms of Covid-19.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West politician Ferrier, 61, allegedly made several journeys having been told to self-isolate between September 26 and 29, 2020.

Prosecutors state the suspended SNP politician culpably and recklessly booked a test for Covid-19, stating in the booking application she had symptoms of the disease.

The charge claims she was told to self-isolate but wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death.

It is alleged this was done by travelling throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas, as well as journeys to and from London.

Claim of visits in and around Glasgow

Allegations state Ferrier was at a variety of locations over the three days.

These include locations in Rutherglen such as Lifestyle Leisure centre, Sweet P Boutique and Vanilla Salon.

Ferrier also allegedly visited Grace and Flavour, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, as well as St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow and Vic’s Bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

The charge states Ferrier made a taxi journey from her home in Glasgow’s Cambuslang to the city’s Central train station.

It is claimed she travelled to London Euston station and elsewhere in the English capital including the Houses of Parliament.

Ferrier is then said to have made the return journey to Glasgow from London by train.

No plea was made by her lawyer Paul Kavanagh at a in Glasgow Sheriff Court, at which his client was not present.

Ferrier was granted bail by Sheriff Paul Reid.