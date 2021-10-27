Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suspended SNP MP accused in court of breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions

By Connor Gordon
October 27 2021, 11.31am Updated: October 27 2021, 11.32am
The MP is accused of travelling to the Houses of Parliament with Covid-19 symptoms.

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has been accused in court of travelling from Glasgow to London in the knowledge she had symptoms of Covid-19.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West politician Ferrier, 61, allegedly made several journeys having been told to self-isolate between September 26 and 29, 2020.

Prosecutors state the suspended SNP politician culpably and recklessly booked a test for Covid-19, stating in the booking application she had symptoms of the disease.

The charge claims she was told to self-isolate but wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death.

It is alleged this was done by travelling throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas, as well as journeys to and from London.

Claim of visits in and around Glasgow

Allegations state Ferrier was at a variety of locations over the three days.

These include locations in Rutherglen such as Lifestyle Leisure centre, Sweet P Boutique and Vanilla Salon.

Ferrier also allegedly visited Grace and Flavour, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, as well as St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow and Vic’s Bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

The charge states Ferrier made a taxi journey from her home in Glasgow’s Cambuslang to the city’s Central train station.

It is claimed she travelled to London Euston station and elsewhere in the English capital including the Houses of Parliament.

Ferrier is then said to have made the return journey to Glasgow from London by train.

No plea was made by her lawyer Paul Kavanagh at a in Glasgow Sheriff Court, at which his client was not present.

Ferrier was granted bail by Sheriff Paul Reid.

