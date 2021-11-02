Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee house raid uncovers stash of child abuse material

By Ciaran Shanks
November 2 2021, 7.00pm
Police raided Reilly's home in Balgarthno Road, Dundee.

A 25-year-old from Dundee was caught with dozens of sick videos of child abuse following a raid on his home.

Shane Reilly’s mobile phone contained 70 videos of children as young as three-years-old being abused.

Some of the videos were at the highest level of depravity.

Cyber-crime officers also uncovered Reilly’s participation in an online group chat with other paedophiles.

Reilly is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after he pled guilty to downloading indecent images of children between December 17, 2019 and January 13 last year at his home on Balgarthno Road, Dundee.

Police forced entry to house

The city’s sheriff court heard how officers forced entry to Reilly’s home after receiving intelligence that indecent images were being accessed from the address.

Reilly was not in at the time of the search and no electronic devices were uncovered.

Prosecutor Marie Lyons said: “At 9.30am, while police were still present, the accused returned and was found to be in possession of a mobile phone, which was seized.

“A preview examination found indecent images on the phone including files that were readily accessible to the user.

“A full cyber-crime examination was carried out which included the discovery of a Kik messenger account as well as 70 category A TO C video files.

“Officers found a Kik messenger group chat titled ‘Room 83 girls 3-8′”.

Accused ‘disturbed’ by actions

The court heard how some videos contained children as young as three being abused.

Reilly, a prisoner of HMP Low Moss, gave a “no comment” answer to most of the questions put to him by officers.

At court however, he admitted downloading the vile material as well as failing to appear for a hearing on July 13 this year.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said his client had suffered neglect in his childhood and had experienced a deterioration in his mental health due to increased care responsibilities for his mother.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “He (Reilly) began trawling through the internet looking for material – not of this type – and found himself in time looking at these particular images.

“It’s a matter which disturbs him.

“He would like to explore why this occurred, notwithstanding the explanation for him being in a poor mental state at the time.”

Sentence was deferred on Reilly until later this month for social work reports to be prepared.

He was remanded in custody and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

