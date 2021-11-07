Prison for A90 drink-driver with no memory of 20-mile wrong-way journey or head-on smash

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who drunkenly drove 20 miles the wrong way down the A90 and caused a head-on collision in Angus has been jailed.

Paul Taylor was handed a six-month prison sentence after his journey ended with a horrific smash.

Taylor, of Carlops Avenue in Penicuik, had finished work at 6am on January 15 last year and began drinking.

Hours later, the 33-year-old got behind the wheel of his van and took to the wrong side of the notorious A90 dual carriageway between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The collision happened near the junction with the B935 Brechin to Montrose road and “miraculously,” nobody was injured.

When police conducted blood tests on Taylor they found 108 milligrammes of alcohol per 100ml of blood, more than twice the legal limit.

Taylor later admitted driving dangerously and while over the limit.

He pled guilty to driving south on the northbound side of the carriageway against the flow of traffic, crashing into another vehicle and damaging it.

‘It could have been catastrophic’

Sentencing Taylor at Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “He’s driven over 20 miles.

“He doesn’t recall that.

“I was told there was significant damage to both vehicles.

“Airbags were deployed and doors were forced open.

“He’s had alcohol issues for a long time.”

Defence solicitor Bob McDowell told the court Taylor was sorry for his actions but could barely remember the incident.

“He’s driven somewhat erratically, let’s say.

“There was a head-on collision.

“It could really have been catastrophic.”

Mr McDowell added Taylor had lost his job as a result.

“His position is he really simply can’t remember what happened.

“He’s surrendered his licence. He’ll never drive again.

“It’s for him to sort his life out.”

‘Miracle’ no-one was killed

Sheriff Reekie told Taylor, who appeared from custody, there was no alternative to imprisonment.

“You can offer no explanation.

“The fact of the matter is, you finished work at 6am and for whatever reason, got involved in drinking.”

The sheriff noted the combination of alcohol, lack of sleep and Taylor’s diabetes.

“You had no recollection at all.

“In my view, this all demonstrates extreme recklessness and a very high level of culpability.

“Fortunately, and miraculously, no-one – including yourself – was injured, or even killed.

“The occupants of the other vehicle must have suffered a horrific experience.

“The possible consequences of your actions were catastrophic.”

Jailed and disqualified

The sheriff noted Taylor had a drink driving conviction from when he was 18 years old.

He jailed him for six months and disqualified him for 48 months, adding three more to reflect his time in custody.

Should Taylor wish to drive again, he will need to pass the extended test.