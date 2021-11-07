Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prison for A90 drink-driver with no memory of 20-mile wrong-way journey or head-on smash

By Ross Gardiner
November 7 2021, 9.00am
Paul Taylor drove the wrong way on the A90 and caused a head-on crash

A man who drunkenly drove 20 miles the wrong way down the A90 and caused a head-on collision in Angus has been jailed.

Paul Taylor was handed a six-month prison sentence after his journey ended with a horrific smash.

Taylor, of Carlops Avenue in Penicuik, had finished work at 6am on January 15 last year and began drinking.

Hours later, the 33-year-old got behind the wheel of his van and took to the wrong side of the notorious A90 dual carriageway between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The collision happened near the junction with the B935 Brechin to Montrose road and “miraculously,” nobody was injured.

When police conducted blood tests on Taylor they found 108 milligrammes of alcohol per 100ml of blood, more than twice the legal limit.

Taylor later admitted driving dangerously and while over the limit.

He pled guilty to driving south on the northbound side of the carriageway against the flow of traffic, crashing into another vehicle and damaging it.

‘It could have been catastrophic’

Sentencing Taylor at Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “He’s driven over 20 miles.

“He doesn’t recall that.

“I was told there was significant damage to both vehicles.

“Airbags were deployed and doors were forced open.

“He’s had alcohol issues for a long time.”

Defence solicitor Bob McDowell told the court Taylor was sorry for his actions but could barely remember the incident.

“He’s driven somewhat erratically, let’s say.

“There was a head-on collision.

“It could really have been catastrophic.”

Mr McDowell added Taylor had lost his job as a result.

“His position is he really simply can’t remember what happened.

“He’s surrendered his licence. He’ll never drive again.

“It’s for him to sort his life out.”

‘Miracle’ no-one was killed

Sheriff Reekie told Taylor, who appeared from custody, there was no alternative to imprisonment.

“You can offer no explanation.

“The fact of the matter is, you finished work at 6am and for whatever reason, got involved in drinking.”

The sheriff noted the combination of alcohol, lack of sleep and Taylor’s diabetes.

“You had no recollection at all.

“In my view, this all demonstrates extreme recklessness and a very high level of culpability.

“Fortunately, and miraculously, no-one – including yourself – was injured, or even killed.

“The occupants of the other vehicle must have suffered a horrific experience.

“The possible consequences of your actions were catastrophic.”

Jailed and disqualified

The sheriff noted Taylor had a drink driving conviction from when he was 18 years old.

He jailed him for six months and disqualified him for 48 months, adding three more to reflect his time in custody.

Should Taylor wish to drive again, he will need to pass the extended test.

