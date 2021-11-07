Missing Fife teen traced ‘safe and well’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police Scotland confirmed a missing 15-year-old boy from Fife has been traced safe and well.

Stuart Jarvis was last seen between 5pm and 6pm on Friday in the Buckhaven area.

The force launched an appeal on Sunday afternoon, before confirming he had been found as they thanked the public for their assistance.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Many thanks for the great response to our earlier appeal to trace 15-year-old Stuart Jarvis.

“He has been found safe and well.”