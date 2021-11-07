Missing Fife teen traced ‘safe and well’ By Amie Flett November 7 2021, 9.54am Updated: November 7 2021, 10.43am A missing teenager from Fife has been traced 'safe and well'. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police Scotland confirmed a missing 15-year-old boy from Fife has been traced safe and well. Stuart Jarvis was last seen between 5pm and 6pm on Friday in the Buckhaven area. The force launched an appeal on Sunday afternoon, before confirming he had been found as they thanked the public for their assistance. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Many thanks for the great response to our earlier appeal to trace 15-year-old Stuart Jarvis. “He has been found safe and well.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Attacks on emergency services mar Bonfire Night but police callouts fall Police issue appeal for missing Kirkcaldy man Knifepoint robbery in Fife shop leaves staff terrified Police in Angus seek help tracing man missing from Arbroath for three days