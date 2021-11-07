Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taymara: Vulnerable groups in Tayside and Fife could benefit from new £60k boat

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 7 2021, 10.00am
Bob Richmond with Catalina
Bob Richmond with Catalina

A Tayside and Fife maritime charity that works with vulnerable groups including children and prisoners is hoping to have a new boat on the water by next year.

Taymara, based in Newport, is fundraising for between £50,000 and £60,000 to replace its 20-year-old rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) Catalina.

The group’s efforts have already been given a boost by a £30,000 donation from the Clothworkers’ Foundation.

It now hopes to raise the remaining money still needed to buy a replacement for Catalina in time to get her on the water by Easter.

£20k donation a ‘great start’ to fundraising

Bob Richmond, chairman of Taymara, says the cash is a “great start” – with plans to seek further donations and rationalise existing assets to make up the rest of the money.

He said: “Catalina is mostly used as part of our disability programme for young adults aged 18 and over.

“They go out and learn all about navigation, about the Tay and what the buoys in the river mean, and also get to sail close to places of interest like the V&A.

“Catalina really is on her last legs, she’s 20 years old and we decided that the time has come to replace her so we can carry on with the work she does.

A replacement for Catalina will cost £50,000 to £60,000.

“We have been able to repair her until now but that’s not really cost effective any more.

“Thanks to the Clothworkers’ Foundation we are more than half way there.

“It is yet another demonstration of confidence in our pioneering maritime charity and its work with disadvantaged groups.”

Taymara was formed in 2007 as a charity by volunteers, with a wealth of maritime experience for the benefit of the community.

Its aim is to help vulnerable groups and assist individuals to make positive changes in their lives through experience of life and training at sea and maritime environments.

‘Our aim is to help vulnerable groups’

Bob said: “Our particular aim is to help vulnerable groups and assist individuals to make positive changes in their lives through experience of life and training at sea and connected environments.

“We provide support to those who will benefit from a fresh and stimulating perspective on their future lives, prospects, potential, knowledge and skills.”

Taymara has two projects for children and young people with serious chronic illnesses or disabilities and their families: Tay Seekers – Taymara Heritage Experience, and Tay’gether – Improving Lives.

One of the charity’s other main projects is working with prisoners from Castle Huntly.

Bob says soon-to-be-released prisoners are taken on board by the charity and given skills and qualifications to try to help them find work back in the outside world.

Bob with one of the charity’s North Carr Lightship lifeboat.

He said: “We help them to get qualifications in radio usage,  first aid,  power boat sailing and basic engine maintenance.

“These are all skill which could help them get employment. We also help with finding jobs.”

He added: “For many of these former prisoners finding work through what we have been able to teach them is a great achievement.

“After they have been with us we see a huge change in many of them. They tell us how much they enjoy what they are getting to do.”

Taymara is also working to repair the North Carr Lightship in Dundee.

