Taymara: Vulnerable groups in Tayside and Fife could benefit from new £60k boat

A Tayside and Fife maritime charity that works with vulnerable groups including children and prisoners is hoping to have a new boat on the water by next year.

Taymara, based in Newport, is fundraising for between £50,000 and £60,000 to replace its 20-year-old rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) Catalina.

The group’s efforts have already been given a boost by a £30,000 donation from the Clothworkers’ Foundation.

It now hopes to raise the remaining money still needed to buy a replacement for Catalina in time to get her on the water by Easter.

£20k donation a ‘great start’ to fundraising

Bob Richmond, chairman of Taymara, says the cash is a “great start” – with plans to seek further donations and rationalise existing assets to make up the rest of the money.

He said: “Catalina is mostly used as part of our disability programme for young adults aged 18 and over.

“They go out and learn all about navigation, about the Tay and what the buoys in the river mean, and also get to sail close to places of interest like the V&A.

“Catalina really is on her last legs, she’s 20 years old and we decided that the time has come to replace her so we can carry on with the work she does.

“We have been able to repair her until now but that’s not really cost effective any more.

“Thanks to the Clothworkers’ Foundation we are more than half way there.

“It is yet another demonstration of confidence in our pioneering maritime charity and its work with disadvantaged groups.”

Taymara was formed in 2007 as a charity by volunteers, with a wealth of maritime experience for the benefit of the community.

Its aim is to help vulnerable groups and assist individuals to make positive changes in their lives through experience of life and training at sea and maritime environments.

‘Our aim is to help vulnerable groups’

Bob said: “Our particular aim is to help vulnerable groups and assist individuals to make positive changes in their lives through experience of life and training at sea and connected environments.

“We provide support to those who will benefit from a fresh and stimulating perspective on their future lives, prospects, potential, knowledge and skills.”

Taymara has two projects for children and young people with serious chronic illnesses or disabilities and their families: Tay Seekers – Taymara Heritage Experience, and Tay’gether – Improving Lives.

One of the charity’s other main projects is working with prisoners from Castle Huntly.

Bob says soon-to-be-released prisoners are taken on board by the charity and given skills and qualifications to try to help them find work back in the outside world.

He said: “We help them to get qualifications in radio usage, first aid, power boat sailing and basic engine maintenance.

“These are all skill which could help them get employment. We also help with finding jobs.”

He added: “For many of these former prisoners finding work through what we have been able to teach them is a great achievement.

“After they have been with us we see a huge change in many of them. They tell us how much they enjoy what they are getting to do.”

Taymara is also working to repair the North Carr Lightship in Dundee.