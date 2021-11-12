Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Retired police officer banned from driving after ‘serious error of judgement’ in Kinross

By Jamie Buchan
November 12 2021, 4.00pm
Grant Wyllie leaves Perth Sheriff Court

A former police officer has been banned from the road after he drove home from the pub while nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

Retired Grant Wyllie was pulled over by officers after they saw his car crawling suspiciously slowly passed his Kinross home.

The 56-year-old appeared to be under the influence of drink when he stepped out of his Volkswagen Passat, a court heard.

Wyllie appeared in the dock and admitted a charge of drink-driving on High Street and Muirpark Road, Kinross, on October 25.

His reading was 83 mics in 100 ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 mics.

Grant Wyllie at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him: “Driving while under the influence is unacceptable no matter who you are but it is all the more disappointing from a former police officer.”

Wyllie, of Muirpark Road, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £667.

He must also pay a £40 victim surcharge.

Alerted by ‘scraping’ noise

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said: “Officers were at the accused’s address in connection with an unrelated matter that is no longer before the court.

“There was no car in the driveway but police constables heard a loud scraping noise out in the street.

“The accused’s car was moving very slowly.

“The accused was the driver and he exited the vehicle.

“Police noticed he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.”

She said: “He agreed to a roadside breath test, which he failed.”

Wyllie was taken to Dunfermline police station where his alcohol level was confirmed.

‘A serious error of judgement’

Wyllie’s solicitor volunteered that his client was a retired police officer.

“He had been to a pub with friends and was returning home,” he told the court.

“He accepts that he made the decision to drive the short distance home.

“This was a serious error of judgement.

“It is a situation he very much regrets.”

Wyllie declined to comment as he left Perth Sheriff Court.