Retired police officer banned from driving after ‘serious error of judgement’ in Kinross

A former police officer has been banned from the road after he drove home from the pub while nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

Retired Grant Wyllie was pulled over by officers after they saw his car crawling suspiciously slowly passed his Kinross home.

The 56-year-old appeared to be under the influence of drink when he stepped out of his Volkswagen Passat, a court heard.

Wyllie appeared in the dock and admitted a charge of drink-driving on High Street and Muirpark Road, Kinross, on October 25.

His reading was 83 mics in 100 ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 mics.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him: “Driving while under the influence is unacceptable no matter who you are but it is all the more disappointing from a former police officer.”

Wyllie, of Muirpark Road, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £667.

He must also pay a £40 victim surcharge.

Alerted by ‘scraping’ noise

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said: “Officers were at the accused’s address in connection with an unrelated matter that is no longer before the court.

“There was no car in the driveway but police constables heard a loud scraping noise out in the street.

“The accused’s car was moving very slowly.

“The accused was the driver and he exited the vehicle.

“Police noticed he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.”

She said: “He agreed to a roadside breath test, which he failed.”

Wyllie was taken to Dunfermline police station where his alcohol level was confirmed.

‘A serious error of judgement’

Wyllie’s solicitor volunteered that his client was a retired police officer.

“He had been to a pub with friends and was returning home,” he told the court.

“He accepts that he made the decision to drive the short distance home.

“This was a serious error of judgement.

“It is a situation he very much regrets.”

Wyllie declined to comment as he left Perth Sheriff Court.