Army veteran grew cannabis in converted Glenrothes home

A Fife army veteran who was caught with almost £6,000 of cannabis plants at his home has been spared jail.

Declan Walton was found guilty after a trial of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

30-year-old Walton, of Woodstock Court in Glenrothes, had denied the offence.

26 plants were found at an address in Montrose Green in the Fife town, along with drug-growing paraphernalia, on October 24, 2019.

The Crown placed a street value of £5,750 on the now-confiscated plants.

His defence solicitor said Walton – who was previously convicted for possessing cocaine – had been using cannabis to treat scoliosis and still suffered from back pain.

He said Walton hadn’t used the drug in a month.

Sheriff Craig Harris labelled the find a “medium-sized cultivation” and noted work had been done to the property to accommodate the cultivation.

Challenged police to fight

Walton, who served two tours of Afghanistan, was also sentenced for a rant at police.

On June 27 this year, the former construction worker acted in a threatening manner towards three officers who were sent after receiving multiple calls.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Freya Anderson-Ward said: “On the date in question, police received three calls from concerned persons in relation to the accused.”

Officers attended at Woodstock Court but Walton became hostile.

“Upon approach, he started challenging the officers to a fight,” Ms Anderson-Ward said.

“The accused was erratic and thought to be under the influence of alcohol.

“He continued to be aggressive.”

Continued confrontation

Walton calmed down but as officers were walking away, Walton followed with his fists clenched.

“He was advised to calm down and return to his address.

“However, he failed to do so.

“He went right up to officers’ faces, shouting and swearing and wanted to fight with them.”

‘Pressure and stress’ blamed

Walton’s defence solicitor said: “As a result of pressure and stress, he was using alcohol as a coping mechanism and effectively drinking to excess.”

Sheriff Harris told Walton: “I’ve given careful consideration to your case.

“Had it not been for the statutory presumption against imprisonment, this most certainly would have been a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff placed Walton under supervision for 18 months and handed him 200 hours of unpaid work to complete.

He also banned Walton from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am for 60 days.