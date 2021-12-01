London cabbie tried to flood Dundee with deadly crack cocaine during lockdown By Gordon Currie December 1 2021, 7.00am Updated: December 1 2021, 2.08pm Hannan Khan said the downturn in work caused by the pandemic lockdown had forced him to turn to dealing the drug. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Ex-soldier battered customer in Dundee B&Q queue-jumping row Dundee domestic abuser caught after sending messages to victim during police interview Ninewells nurse given rape alarm after stalker’s sick call campaign ‘I’ll take your eyes out’ — Victims slashed in vicious Dundee multi attack