Will St Johnstone’s Michael O’Halloran reprise his wing-back role against Dundee?

St Johnstone’s stand-out team performance of the season was against Dundee.

And St Johnstone’ stand-out individual performance of the season was Michael O’Halloran’s within it.

It would have come as a shock to some of the 30-year-old’s former team-mates that the man who made his name as a direct and pacey forward put in a wing-back display as impressive defensively as it was attacking-wise.

And the Dark Blues assistant boss Dave Mackay, whose peak career years were spent on the same McDiarmid Park right flank that O’Halloran was charging up and down that wet early October afternoon, may well have been among them.

“I’m not sure what Cuptie makes of me playing on the right-hand side because he had the cigar out for all those years!” he said.

“It’s not an out-and-out right-back like he was though. It’s definitely more of an attacking role because we play with two full backs in the back five.

“A lot of it is comfortable territory because I’ve spent so long on the wing.

“I have enjoyed playing there this season and I’m still learning about it.

“I like the way you can get forward.

“It’s similar to being a winger but you have more defensive responsibility.

Protection

“The way we set up, you have three behind you so you always feel you have a bit of protection.

“The gaffer was a full-back too so he’s able to help me, talking me through my positioning and what areas to play in.”

O’Halloran added: “Everyone knows I’m not the best tackler in the world but he’s had me in with the defenders in training doing some drills.

“It’s enjoyable and it’s helping me to learn different parts of the game.

“I’ve done a few slide tackles in training but I have to watch because they’re still a bit late.”

O’Halloran has been deployed in attack of late but given his success against Dundee in the 3-1 victory a couple of months ago, switching his position again at Dens Park will be an option worthy of consideration for Perth boss Callum Davidson.

“Whether I prefer playing wing-back or as a winger depends on the game, really,” said the three-time cup winner with Saints.

“Some games it’s better to be wing-back because you get on the ball more and are attacking a lot.

“But if it’s a more solid or rigid back five, then I’d maybe prefer to be up the pitch a bit.

“Wherever the manager wants to play me, though, I am happy with that because I just want to be involved as much as possible.”