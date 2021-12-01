Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

Will St Johnstone’s Michael O’Halloran reprise his wing-back role against Dundee?

By Eric Nicolson
December 1 2021, 7.00am Updated: December 1 2021, 9.54am
Dundee struggled to cope with Michael O'Halloran the last time the teams met.
Dundee struggled to cope with Michael O'Halloran the last time the teams met.

St Johnstone’s stand-out team performance of the season was against Dundee.

And St Johnstone’ stand-out individual performance of the season was Michael O’Halloran’s within it.

It would have come as a shock to some of the 30-year-old’s former team-mates that the man who made his name as a direct and pacey forward put in a wing-back display as impressive defensively as it was attacking-wise.

And the Dark Blues assistant boss Dave Mackay, whose peak career years were spent on the same McDiarmid Park right flank that O’Halloran was charging up and down that wet early October afternoon, may well have been among them.

“I’m not sure what Cuptie makes of me playing on the right-hand side because he had the cigar out for all those years!” he said.

“It’s not an out-and-out right-back like he was though. It’s definitely more of an attacking role because we play with two full backs in the back five.

“A lot of it is comfortable territory because I’ve spent so long on the wing.

“I have enjoyed playing there this season and I’m still learning about it.

“I like the way you can get forward.

“It’s similar to being a winger but you have more defensive responsibility.

Protection

“The way we set up, you have three behind you so you always feel you have a bit of protection.

“The gaffer was a full-back too so he’s able to help me, talking me through my positioning and what areas to play in.”

O’Halloran added: “Everyone knows I’m not the best tackler in the world but he’s had me in with the defenders in training doing some drills.

“It’s enjoyable and it’s helping me to learn different parts of the game.

“I’ve done a few slide tackles in training but I have to watch because they’re still a bit late.”

O’Halloran has been deployed in attack of late but given his success against Dundee in the 3-1 victory a couple of months ago, switching his position again at Dens Park will be an option worthy of consideration for Perth boss Callum Davidson.

“Whether I prefer playing wing-back or as a winger depends on the game, really,” said the three-time cup winner with Saints.

“Some games it’s better to be wing-back because you get on the ball more and are attacking a lot.

“But if it’s a more solid or rigid back five, then I’d maybe prefer to be up the pitch a bit.

“Wherever the manager wants to play me, though, I am happy with that because I just want to be involved as much as possible.”

